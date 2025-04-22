New terminal neighbors: Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines align operations

Today, Hawaiian Airlines check-in operations have moved to Terminal 6 at Los Angeles International Airport, co-locating with Alaska Airlines to offer guests quicker and easier access between gates, counters and baggage claim.

Hawaiian also launched operations today at Terminal 8 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport as part of a months-long transition from Terminal 4. This strategic move enhances connectivity with Alaska’s oneworld alliance partners, including American Airlines and British Airways. By October, both Alaska and Hawaiian will be fully consolidated at Terminal 8 as Alaska transitions from its current location at Terminal 7.