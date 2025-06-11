5 updates to spot when you step on board Alaska Airlines refreshed 737 fleet
Summary
We’re adding more First and Premium Class seats to our 737 fleet – offering even more guests the opportunity to elevate their travel experience.
Guest favorites like device holders and in-seat power are getting an upgrade across the fleet.
You’ve planned the vacation, put your out-of-office autoreply on, gotten through security and now you’re finally able to sit back and enjoy the ride to your well-earned vacation. As you walk down the aisle and settle into your seat on an Alaska 737, you’ll notice some thoughtful enhancements we’re making across our fleet. Our guests are looking for a travel experience that’s simply better, and we’re here to deliver. By the end of 2025, our fleet will feature several exciting changes that give you the premium experience you deserve. Here are five updates to spot on your next flight:
More First Class seats: Guests love our relaxing First Class cabin with a remarkable food and beverage program and all the room you need to stretch out. We’re making it possible for even more guests to enjoy the First Class cabin by increasing the number of First Class seats from 12 to 16 on our737-800 and 737-8 MAX aircraft. These seats offer industry-leading legroom, a new leg rest, seatback device holders, and USB-C ports for charging your devices. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the flight.
More Premium Class seats: If you’re looking for a little more legroom, an adult beverage on us and early boarding, you’ll be thrilled to know that our Premium Class is expanding too. The number of Premium Class seats will increase from 24 to 30 on our 737-900ER and 737-9 MAX aircraft.
New seats with device holders and USB-C: Never again will your arm fall asleep because you’ve been holding your tablet up for hours. We’re bringing convenient device holders to every seat ensuring your devices are always right where you need them and hands free. Many of our aircraft will also be getting USB-C ports to ensure your batteries can last through the whole flight. As a bonus, we’re moving the power outlet from the seatback to provide even more leg room.
Reserved overhead bin placards: We’ve introduced reserved overhead bin placards above our Premium Class seats, so guests seated in that cabin have designated space for carry-on luggage. This means a smoother boarding experience and less hassle finding a spot for your bag. Just another reason to find yourself in the expanded Premium Class cabin!
Consistent look and feel: Get ready for déjà vu. By the end of 2025, nearly all our 737 fleet will have a consistent look and feel, featuring updated bulkheads, cabin divider, new seat leather and carpets. This refresh will ensure a modern and cohesive experience across all our aircraft.
These updates are part of our broader vision to connect guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care, and performance. While these updates are coming to our 737s, we are committed to investing in our entire narrow and widebody fleet. Next year, we’ll share updates coming to the A330 widebody fleet operated by Hawaiian Airlines as we continue to elevate your travel experience.
