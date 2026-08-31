New hometown flavors take flight at Alaska Airlines this September

Alaska is furthering its celebration of the Pacific Northwest across the Main Cabin travel experience by expanding its fresh, high-quality meal offerings through its latest menu additions, now available for pre-order for flights starting Sept. 2.

Alaska is taking its longstanding relationship with a beloved Seattle brand to new heights. For breakfast, guests will now be able to order the Ellenos yogurt breakfast plate, a Pacific Northwest-forward continental breakfast, featuring Ellenos’ Marionberry yogurt, a blueberry tea loaf and fresh fruit. Two new warm breakfast items are also debuting onboard most Alaska flights over 1,100 miles, giving guests more hearty options before they arrive at their destinations.