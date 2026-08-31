New hometown flavors take flight at Alaska Airlines this September
Share
August 12, 2026; Seattle, Wash., USA; Alaska Airlines food and beverage 2026 fall menu update. Credit: Molly J. Smith-Alaska Airlines
Summary
Alaska is refreshing its domestic Main Cabin menu this September with new hometown favorites from Pacific Northwest-based brands Ellenos and Evergreens.
New pre-order options, available for flights beginning Sept. 2, include breakfast sandwiches, a spicy kale Caesar salad, a plant-based tofu bowl and other fresh meals designed to give guests more variety onboard.
Alaska Airlines is bringing more hometown flavors to the skies this September, including new items by popular Seattle-based favorites, Ellenos and Evergreens.
Pacific Northwest favorites add new tastes of home to Alaska’s Main Cabin
Alaska is furthering its celebration of the Pacific Northwest across the Main Cabin travel experience by expanding its fresh, high-quality meal offerings through its latest menu additions, now available for pre-order for flights starting Sept. 2.
Alaska is taking its longstanding relationship with a beloved Seattle brand to new heights. For breakfast, guests will now be able to order the Ellenos yogurt breakfast plate, a Pacific Northwest-forward continental breakfast, featuring Ellenos’ Marionberry yogurt, a blueberry tea loaf and fresh fruit. Two new warm breakfast items are also debuting onboard most Alaska flights over 1,100 miles, giving guests more hearty options before they arrive at their destinations.
Other new morning options available for pre-order include:
- Pretzel bun chicken sausage breakfast sandwich (offered only on eastbound domestic and westbound flights to Hawaiʻi): Fried egg, chicken sausage patty and creamy Havarti cheese on a warm pretzel bun
- Turkey bacon and Tillamook cheddar breakfast sandwich (offered only on westbound domestic and eastbound flights to Hawaiʻi): Tillamook cheddar cheese, fried egg and turkey bacon layered on a buttery brioche bun
For lunch, Alaska is expanding its exclusive inflight offerings from Evergreens™ with a new spicy kale Caesar salad, made with crisp romaine lettuce, kale, diced chicken breast, grape tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, aged parmesan, Caesar dressing, sunflower seeds and a squeeze of fresh lemon.
Other new lunch and dinner options, available for pre-order, include:
- Warm tamari tofu bowl (plant-based and made without gluten ingredients): Tamari-seasoned tofu bowl with freshly stir-fried veggies served over basmati rice
- Green curry with chicken (offered only on westbound and eastbound flights from Hawaiʻi): Fragrant, Thai-inspired green curry made with coconut milk and tender chicken breast served atop jasmine rice
- Chicken salad croissant sandwich, served with apple slices and grapes: House-made lemon parsley chicken salad on a flakey butter croissant, served with apple slices and grapes
We’re grateful to Alaska Airlines for championing Pacific Northwest brands and proud to bring a new Evergreens entrée onboard. As a Seattle-founded company, this longstanding partnership allows us to provide travelers fresh, flavorful options that accommodate a variety of dietary preferences.”
How to pre-order a meal on Alaska Airlines
Guests can experience the carrier’s industry-leading pre-order program by downloading the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app. Pre-orders are available up to 14 days in advance and until roughly 20 hours before takeoff, including at least one hot meal option on flights over 1,100 miles. Explore Alaska’s inflight meal options.