Labor Day travel tips from Alaska Airlines 

With Labor Day just around the corner, many people are getting ready for one last summer getaway. We’re here to ensure your journey is smooth and stress-free with the tips below.

This summer has already broken records for travel, making it the busiest season ever. With nearly 800,000 guests expected to fly with us over the holiday weekend, we’ve added more flights to ensure your journey is seamless.

We’ve also expanded service to popular spots in the Pacific Northwest and California, plus new international routes to places like Guatemala City and Toronto. With fares similar to last year, it’s a great time to book. And if you’re already thinking ahead, why not plan a Thanksgiving trip to one of our sunny destinations in Mexico?