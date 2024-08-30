Labor Day travel tips from Alaska Airlines
Share
Summary
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for a record-breaking Labor Day travel period, with millions expected to travel from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.
The busiest travel day is expected to be Friday, Aug. 30.
Use the tips below to help make your travel easier.
With Labor Day just around the corner, many people are getting ready for one last summer getaway. We’re here to ensure your journey is smooth and stress-free with the tips below.
This summer has already broken records for travel, making it the busiest season ever. With nearly 800,000 guests expected to fly with us over the holiday weekend, we’ve added more flights to ensure your journey is seamless.
We’ve also expanded service to popular spots in the Pacific Northwest and California, plus new international routes to places like Guatemala City and Toronto. With fares similar to last year, it’s a great time to book. And if you’re already thinking ahead, why not plan a Thanksgiving trip to one of our sunny destinations in Mexico?
Running a safe and reliable operation is our top priority, and this summer we’ve ranked among the top two in the industry for completion rate and on-time performance. This success is a testament to the dedication of all our teams—from Maintenance and Engineering to Customer Service and our crews—who work together to ensure our flights running smoothly and safely.
“As best-in-class operators, our top priority is consistently delivering on our promise to guests to take them where they’re going safely and on time – all while showing them the care for which we’re known.”
Travel tips:
Download Alaska’s mobile app
With the Alaska Airlines app, all your travel essentials are just a tap away.
Skip the lines by checking in through the app.
Get real-time flight updates, gate information and a convenient mobile boarding pass.
Pay for checked bag(s), make seat changes, and so much more, right from your phone.
Preorder food for your flight app
The food line is another one you can skip!
Preorder a delicious meal directly to your seat on our app or website.
Reserve your meal ahead of your flight any time from 2 weeks up to 20 hours before travel.
Stay flexible
With unpredictable weather and potential delays, it’s good to keep your plans flexible.
Alaska Airlines offers easy rebooking options & no change fees so you can adapt your travel plans if necessary.
For all Alaska Airlines travel, please visit our airport guides before your trip. Ticket counter hours, recommended arrival times, airport services and baggage/check-in cut-off times vary by airport.
Prepay for checked bags
Use our mobile app to prepay for checked bags and save time at the airport.
Each guest can bring one carry-on and one personal item, with a $30 fee for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.
If you’re an Alaska Airlines credit card holder, Elite Mileage Plan member, or U.S. military member, your first checked bag is free.
Stress-free travel for kids + pets
Stressing over strollers or getting your four-legged family member on a plane? We have resources to help you with that!
Alaska offers complimentary gate checks for strollers and car seats, ensuring that they are out of your way on board, but ready and waiting when you arrive.
We also provide resources for unaccompanied minors and guarantee young children will be seated with their families—without any additional fees.
Likewise, check out Alaska’s pet travel policies in advance of your pet’s travel to find out about things like breed restrictions, requirements for kennels and health certificates and pet relief areas at airports
Cash in on Mileage Plan benefits
Lastly, don’t forget to make the most of your travel in 2024. Our Mileage Plan helps your money go further; you can earn miles toward future flights for every mile flown, even on our lowest fares.
Earn 30% more miles on average, compared to other airlines.
You can even earn miles when you fly other airlines. Check out the list of oneworld® Alliance member airlines and other worldwide airlines partners.
Reach out to us
Our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional care to all our guests, day in and day out.
If you have any inquiries or need assistance, please call (1-800-252-7522) or text (82008).
0 Comments