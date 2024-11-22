Holiday Travel Tips with Alaska Airlines: Your Guide to a Smooth Thanksgiving Journey
The holidays are just around the corner, and whether you’re heading to see family, planning a quick getaway, or diving into the festivities somewhere else, travel is part of the season for many. We know it can be a busy time, but don’t stress — we’re here to help make your journey as smooth and stress-free as possible.
We’ve pulled together some easy travel tips to help you breeze through your holiday journey, so you can focus on what really matters: connecting with loved ones, making memories, and enjoying all the things that make this time of year special.
Thanksgiving: The Peak Travel Period
Thanksgiving remains the busiest travel period of the fall with flights projected to be nearly full. We estimate nearly a half million guests will fly between Friday and Sunday with Dec. 1 expected to be the single busiest day of the entire year.
Across our major West Coast hubs, we expect to fly more passengers than last year. In San Francisco, passenger numbers are anticipated to increase by 15%. In Seattle, we expect to serve 230,000 guests, a 6% increase from last year. Portland is expected to see the largest surge in passenger volume with a 35% increase — or 85,000 passengers during the holiday weekend.
Travel tips:
Download Alaska’s mobile app
With the Alaska Airlines app, all your travel essentials are just a tap away.
Skip the lines by checking in through the app.
Get real-time flight updates, gate information and a convenient mobile boarding pass.
Pay for checked bag(s), make seat changes, and so much more, right from your phone.
Preorder food for your flight app
The food line is another one you can skip!
Preorder a delicious meal directly to your seat on our app or website.
Reserve your meal ahead of your flight any time from 2 weeks up to 20 hours before travel.
Stay flexible
With unpredictable weather and potential delays, it’s good to keep your plans flexible.
Alaska Airlines offers easy rebooking options & no change fees so you can adapt your travel plans if necessary.
For all Alaska Airlines travel, please visit our airport guides before your trip. Ticket counter hours, recommended arrival times, airport services and baggage/check-in cut-off times vary by airport.
Prepay for checked bags
Use our mobile app to prepay for checked bags and save time at the airport.
Each guest can bring one carry-on and one personal item, with a $30 fee for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.
If you’re an Alaska Airlines credit card holder, Elite Mileage Plan member, or U.S. military member, your first checked bag is free.
Stress-free travel for kids + pets
Stressing over strollers or getting your four-legged family member on a plane? We have resources to help you with that!
Alaska offers complimentary gate checks for strollers and car seats, ensuring that they are out of your way on board, but ready and waiting when you arrive.
We also provide resources for unaccompanied minors and guarantee young children will be seated with their families—without any additional fees.
Likewise, check out Alaska’s pet travel policies in advance of your pet’s travel to find out about things like breed restrictions, requirements for kennels and health certificates and pet relief areas at airports
Cash in on Mileage Plan benefits
Lastly, don’t forget to make the most of your travel in 2024. Our Mileage Plan helps your money go further; you can earn miles toward future flights for every mile flown, even on our lowest fares.
Earn 30% more miles on average, compared to other airlines.
You can even earn miles when you fly other airlines. Check out the list of oneworld® Alliance member airlines and other worldwide airlines partners.
Reach out to us
Our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional care to all our guests, day in and day out.
If you have any inquiries or need assistance, please call (1-800-252-7522) or text (82008).
