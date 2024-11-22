Alaska Airlines Enhances Accessibility for Travelers and Employees with Disability Practice Flights & Dedicated Office

This past weekend, Alaska’s Disability Office supported a disability practice flight at Portland International Airport in partnership with the Autism Society and port authorities. Disability practice flights allow individuals with disabilities (IWDs) to practice nearly every aspect of the travel experience – from entering the airport and going through security to taxiing around the tarmac to simulate a flight.

Programs like this help lessen the stress someone may feel when traveling and enable our employees to provide inclusive customer service, products and services to all travelers, including guests with cognitive and developmental disabilities.