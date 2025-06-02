Taste the World with Alaska Airlines’ Global Getaways 

Welcome to this quarter’s Alaska Airlines Global Getaway, where our Mileage Plan members can redeem award tickets at up to 50% off to select destinations with us and our Global Partners! This quarter’s theme – “Taste the World” – invites our members to explore the culinary delights of some of the most iconic destinations and dishes around the globe. To take advantage, Mileage Plan members must book their tickets between June 1 and June 30 for travel between Aug. 1 and Nov. 15 on alaskaair.com for travel in economy and premium economy cabins.

HawaiianMiles members who’ve linked their accounts can transfer their HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan miles to redeem Global Getaway award tickets. Click here to learn how.