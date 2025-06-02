Taste the World with Alaska Airlines’ Global Getaways
Four joyful friends are toasting drinks while sitting at a table, enjoying a meal together at an outdoor restaurant in lisbon, portugal, during the evening
Summary
Alaska Airlines’ Global Getaways offers Mileage Plan members up to 50% off award tickets to select destinations, allowing travel between Aug. 1 and Nov. 15.
The theme for this quarter is “Taste the World,” encouraging members to explore culinary delights from iconic destinations around the globe.
Featured destinations include Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Lisbon, Monterrey, Naples and Tbilisi with award ticket prices starting at 10,000 miles.
Welcome to this quarter’s Alaska Airlines Global Getaway, where our Mileage Plan members can redeem award tickets at up to 50% off to select destinations with us and our Global Partners! This quarter’s theme – “Taste the World” – invites our members to explore the culinary delights of some of the most iconic destinations and dishes around the globe. To take advantage, Mileage Plan members must book their tickets between June 1 and June 30 for travel between Aug. 1 and Nov. 15 on alaskaair.com for travel in economy and premium economy cabins.
HawaiianMiles members who’ve linked their accounts can transfer their HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan miles to redeem Global Getaway award tickets. Click here to learn how.
Bangkok, Thailand
Now starting at 30,000 miles
Dive into the vibrant street food culture of Bangkok, savoring dishes like pad thai, mango sticky rice and tom yum. This bustling city offers a sensory overload of flavors that will leave you wanting more.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Now starting at 20,000 miles
Experience the rich culinary heritage of Buenos Aires, known for its tender steak, savory empanadas and world-renowned Malbec wines. The city’s passionate food scene is a true reflection of its vibrant culture.
Lisbon, Portugal
Now starting at 22,500 miles
Indulge in the coastal flavors of Lisbon, where seafood reigns supreme. Pair your meals with a refreshing glass of vinho verde as you take in the stunning views and historic charm of this beautiful city.
Naples, Italy
Now starting at 20,000 miles
Visit the birthplace of pizza and taste the authentic flavors that have made Naples a culinary legend. From traditional Margherita to creative gourmet variations, the pizza here is unparalleled.
Monterrey, Mexico
Now starting at 10,000 miles
Enjoy the bold and diverse ingredients of Monterrey, with dishes such as tacos, carne asado, and tamales. The city’s culinary scene is a testament to Mexico’s rich food heritage and vibrant flavors.
Tbilisi, Georgia
Now starting at 25,000 miles
Explore the unique cuisine of Tbilisi, featuring dishes like khinkali and khachapuri, complemented by Georgia’s renowned wines. The city offers a blend of Eastern and Western culinary traditions that is exotic and comforting.
Redemption Details
Exploring the world with Mileage Plan is just one of the many perks of the industry’s most generous loyalty program. With Mileage Plan, members can earn miles faster when they fly with Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld® Alliance members or our Global Partners to more than 1,000 destinations globally. Over the past year, we’ve streamlined the process of booking awards and buying tickets with our partners on alaskaair.com. Our program now offers enhanced simplicity, value, and access for members looking to use their Mileage Plan miles for partner travel. The updated charts make it easier to see how many miles are required for flights to various regions, with partner award travel starting from just 4,500 miles one-way for short trips, down from 7,500 miles.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive benefit. Redeem your miles today and embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalize your taste buds and create unforgettable memories.
Let your senses guide you through the flavors of these iconic destinations. Bon appétit and happy travels!
