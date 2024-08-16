Alaska Airlines celebrates new flights between Seattle and Taipei on STARLUX Airlines 

On the days of service, the new nonstop from Seattle arrives early in the morning in Taipei, which allows for better connectivity to other flights throughout Asia. The nonstop departs Taipei in the evening for a mid-afternoon arrival in Seattle.

STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai emphasized the significance of the Seattle expansion: “Seattle is not just our latest destination, it’s a pivotal milestone in our U.S. expansion strategy. For the first time, thanks to our esteemed partner Alaska Airlines, we can connect passengers from over 100 U.S. cities via the West Coast to Asia Pacific. We’re thrilled to bridge continents, expand travel options and deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

STARLUX launched its first transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles in April 2023. Then in December 2023, STARLUX began service between Taipei and San Francisco. Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle are gateway airports for Alaska, allowing our guests to have convenient connectivity with STARLUX flights.