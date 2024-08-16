Alaska Airlines celebrates new flights between Seattle and Taipei on STARLUX Airlines
Summary
Offering luxury on transpacific travel, our global partner provides world-class service and amenities
Our hometown airport is STARLUX’s third nonstop U.S. destination from Taipei
STARLUX also flies nonstop to Taipei from two of our other West Coast hubs—Los Angeles and San Francisco
With an emphasis on luxury in the air, Alaska Airlines’ global partner STARLUX Airlines launched its inaugural nonstop service today between our hometown airport in Seattle and Taipei. The premier carrier will fly the route three times a week with connections to a wide array of destinations from Taipei.
As an added convenience for our guests, STARLUX flights from three of our West Coast hubs—Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco—to Taipei can be purchased directly at alaskaair.com. We are excited to launch a codeshare partnership with STARLUX soon which will further expand the seamless flying experience offered today. When Mileage Plan members purchase their tickets directly with us, they earn elite qualifying miles on every STARLUX flight. They can also redeem miles for STARLUX flights.
STARLUX provides an international gateway through its main hub in Taipei with connections to more than 20 destinations across Asia:
Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand
Clark and Cebu, Philippines
Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
Penang and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Singapore
Macau
Hong Kong
And nine destinations in Japan
“STARLUX offers an industry-leading product with great onboard service and access to a range of bucket list destinations across Asia. With STARLUX’s arrival in Seattle, we’ll have 13 of our global partners now serving our hometown hub where we have more daily flights and destinations than any other carrier on the West Coast.”
On the days of service, the new nonstop from Seattle arrives early in the morning in Taipei, which allows for better connectivity to other flights throughout Asia. The nonstop departs Taipei in the evening for a mid-afternoon arrival in Seattle.
STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai emphasized the significance of the Seattle expansion: “Seattle is not just our latest destination, it’s a pivotal milestone in our U.S. expansion strategy. For the first time, thanks to our esteemed partner Alaska Airlines, we can connect passengers from over 100 U.S. cities via the West Coast to Asia Pacific. We’re thrilled to bridge continents, expand travel options and deliver exceptional service to our customers.”
STARLUX launched its first transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles in April 2023. Then in December 2023, STARLUX began service between Taipei and San Francisco. Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle are gateway airports for Alaska, allowing our guests to have convenient connectivity with STARLUX flights.
The Seattle–Taipei flights will operate on STARLUX’s next-generation Airbus A350. The aircraft features four cabins – First (4 seats), business class (26 seats), premium economy (36 seats) and economy (240 seats) – giving passengers numerous options for the 6,000+ mile flight.
Guests on STARLUX enjoy luxury service on transpacific routes including curated in-cabin aromatherapy and Michelin-rated meals. A private space with a sliding door and seats with full-flat and Zero G mode for full relaxation greet travelers in first and business classes. Extra-legroom and 40-inch RECARO seats with leg rest and footrest bar are hallmarks of premium economy. And seats built for the utmost comfort with leather headrest and wide seat pitch are featured in economy. All guests have seatback entertainment featuring 4K personal large screens.
To enjoy an at-home experience in the air, STARLUX flights provide exquisite dining including Taiwanese signature dishes and amenities prepared for all-class passengers, who can pre-order their meals online so they can enjoy the meals they want.
There are key benefits when purchasing tickets with our partner airlines directly at alaskaair.com:
When you fly a mile, you earn a mile with our partners and us*
You earn at least 100% of the miles flown as elite qualifying miles when flying with our partners and us* (which paves a quicker path to Mileage Plan MVP elite status)
All flights purchased with the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card at alaskaair.com earn three miles for every dollar spent—and that means partner flights, too.
