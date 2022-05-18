Executive leadership Updated May 2022 Alaska Airlines Executives Ben Minicucci Alaska Airlines President & CEO Bio LinkedIn Constance von Muehlen Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Bio Andrew Harrison Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Bio Shane Tackett Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Alaska Air Group Bio Senior Vice Presidents Diana Birkett Rakow Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability Charu Jain Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Innovation Kyle Levine Senior Vice President, Legal and General Counsel Wayne Newton Senior Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Service Nathaniel “Nat” Pieper Senior Vice President, Fleet, Finance and Alliances, and Treasurer Andy Schneider Senior Vice President, People Sangita Woerner Senior Vice President, Marketing and Guest Experience Alaska Airlines Vice Presidents Ann Ardizzone Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain Management Vikram Baskaran Vice President, Information Technology Services Brett Catlin Vice President, Network and Alliances Emily Halverson Vice President of Finance and Controller for Alaska Air Group Shane Jones Vice President, Airport Real Estate and Development Todd Sproul Vice President, System Operations Sandy Stelling Vice President, Strategy, Analytics and Transformation Neil Thwaites Regional Vice President of California Max Tidwell Vice President, Safety and Security Jenny Wetzel Vice President, Labor Relations Don Wright Vice President, Maintenance & Engineering Horizon Air Executives Joseph Sprague Horizon Air President Bio LinkedIn Horizon Air Vice Presidents Gavin Jones Vice President of Maintenance & Engineering, Horizon Air Matt Prainito Vice President of Station & Inflight Operations, Horizon Air Carlos Zendejas Vice President of Flight Operations, Horizon Air Board of Directors Learn more about our Board of Directors at https://investor.alaskaair.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.