Executive leadership

Updated May 2022

Alaska Airlines Executives

Ben Minicucci Alaska Airlines President & CEO Bio LinkedIn

Constance von Muehlen Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Bio

Andrew Harrison Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Bio

Shane Tackett Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Alaska Air Group Bio

Senior Vice Presidents

Diana Birkett Rakow Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability

Charu Jain Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Innovation

Kyle Levine Senior Vice President, Legal and General Counsel

Wayne Newton Senior Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Service

Nathaniel “Nat” Pieper Senior Vice President, Fleet, Finance and Alliances, and Treasurer

Andy Schneider Senior Vice President, People

Sangita Woerner Senior Vice President, Marketing and Guest Experience

Alaska Airlines Vice Presidents

Ann Ardizzone Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain Management

Vikram Baskaran Vice President, Information Technology Services

Brett Catlin Vice President, Network and Alliances

Emily Halverson Vice President of Finance and Controller for Alaska Air Group

Shane Jones Vice President, Airport Real Estate and Development

Todd Sproul Vice President, System Operations

Sandy Stelling Vice President, Strategy, Analytics and Transformation

Neil Thwaites Regional Vice President of California

Max Tidwell Vice President, Safety and Security

Jenny Wetzel Vice President, Labor Relations

Don Wright Vice President, Maintenance & Engineering

Horizon Air Executives

Joseph Sprague Horizon Air President Bio LinkedIn

Horizon Air Vice Presidents

Gavin Jones Vice President of Maintenance & Engineering, Horizon Air

Matt Prainito Vice President of Station & Inflight Operations, Horizon Air

Carlos Zendejas Vice President of Flight Operations, Horizon Air

Board of Directors

Learn more about our Board of Directors at

https://investor.alaskaair.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.