Executive leadership

Updated May 2022

Alaska Airlines Executives

Ben Minicucci

Alaska Airlines President & CEO

Constance von Muehlen

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Harrison

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Shane Tackett

Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Alaska Air Group

Senior Vice Presidents

Diana Birkett Rakow

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability

Charu Jain

Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Innovation

Kyle Levine

Senior Vice President, Legal and General Counsel

Wayne Newton

Senior Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Service

Nathaniel “Nat” Pieper

Senior Vice President, Fleet, Finance and Alliances, and Treasurer

Andy Schneider

Senior Vice President, People

Sangita Woerner

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Guest Experience

Alaska Airlines Vice Presidents

Ann Ardizzone

Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain Management

Vikram Baskaran

Vice President, Information Technology Services

Brett Catlin

Vice President, Network and Alliances

Emily Halverson

Vice President of Finance and Controller for Alaska Air Group

Shane Jones

Vice President, Airport Real Estate and Development

Todd Sproul

Vice President, System Operations

Sandy Stelling

Vice President, Strategy, Analytics and Transformation

 Neil Thwaites

Regional Vice President of California

Max Tidwell

Vice President, Safety and Security

Jenny Wetzel

Vice President, Labor Relations

Don Wright

Vice President, Maintenance & Engineering

Horizon Air Executives

Joseph Sprague

Horizon Air President

Horizon Air Vice Presidents

Gavin Jones

Vice President of Maintenance & Engineering, Horizon Air

Matt Prainito

Vice President of Station & Inflight Operations, Horizon Air

Carlos Zendejas

Vice President of Flight Operations, Horizon Air

Board of Directors

Learn more about our Board of Directors at 
https://investor.alaskaair.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.

