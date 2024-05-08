Joe Sprague

Regional President of Hawai‘i / Pacific, Alaska Airlines

Joe views serving in the role as a privilege and deep responsibility. With a focus on serving employees, guests, and communities in the islands while leading the integration planning for the combination with Hawaiian Airlines, he is committed to delivering results that position the company strongly for the future.

Spanning over 3 decades, Joe’s aviation career started with a job as a customer service agent for a small commuter airline in Alaska where he later flew as a commercial pilot. He also held multiple leadership positions with a large Anchorage-based regional airline and managed airline and air charter policy for a DC-based aviation trade association.

He served at Alaska Airlines for over 17 years in a variety of increasingly senior leadership positions including senior vice president of external relations and vice president of marketing. He took a break from the airline industry in 2017 and 2018 to lead public policy and communications efforts for the Catholic Church in the state of Washington. He returned to Alaska Air Group in 2019 where he served for the last 4 years as president of Horizon Air, Alaska’s regional airline sister company. Joe and the Horizon team navigated the pandemic, a severe pilot shortage, and a major fleet transition while delivering industry leading operational results.