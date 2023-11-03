Jason Berry

President, Horizon Air

As president of Horizon Air, Jason Berry is responsible for engaging the people of Horizon and working with them to deliver exceptional regional air service on behalf of Alaska Airlines.

With a focus on safety, continual improvement and execution, Jason is committed to working with the people of Horizon to deliver results that further build on the company’s strong track record of safety, operational performance and a great guest experience.

A 28-year industry veteran, Berry leads strategy, oversees operations and engages the airline’s nearly 3,500 employees, as the airline continues to deliver exceptional regional air service on behalf of Alaska Airlines.

Berry joined Horizon in early 2023 as senior vice president, operations. In this role he oversaw key aspects of the airline’s operations including employees in the regional carrier’s four largest workgroups. Prior to his role at Horizon, Berry spent two years as vice president of cargo at Air Canada. He also previously led Alaska Air Cargo and McGee Air Services. In 2019, he served as president of Alaska Airlines’ wholly owned subsidiary McGee Air Services, where he had oversight for all aspects of aviation services ground handling, aircraft grooming, aircraft mobility services, check-in and gate services.

Berry comes from an aviation family. He started his career on the ramp while still in high school and brings years of industry experience and knowledge to his role as Horizon president.

Berry graduated from Central Washington University and earned an Executive MBA at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. He lives near Tacoma with his wife and three daughters.