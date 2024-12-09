Jet away to winter-inspired destinations around the world using fewer Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles with Global Getaways
Exclusive to Mileage Plan™ members, enjoy access to unbeatable worldwide award travel offers each quarter — so you can turn your miles into unforgettable global adventures.
Each quarter will feature limited-time travel offers to select international destinations — carefully curated to help you explore rich cultures and traditions or embrace nature’s wonder.
December is the season of giving, so why not treat yourself to a winter trip to Vienna, Zurich, or Geneva, now for fewer Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles.
Now through Dec. 31, 2024, we are offering these destinations and more for up to 50% savings on award redemption with us and our global partners with Global Getaways. Mileage Plan members can redeem miles at alaskaair.com for travel between Jan. 1, 2025, through April 30, 2025, in economy and premium economy cabins.
We first introduced Global Getaways in April 2024. Over the last year we have made it easier to book redemptions and buy tickets with our partners on alaskaair.com. Our program offers enhanced simplicity, value, and availability for guests looking to redeem their Mileage Plan miles for travel with our partners. The streamlined charts provide a clearer idea of how many miles are needed to fly to and within regions of the world with partner award travel now starting as low as 4,500 miles one-way for short trips, down from 7,500 miles.
