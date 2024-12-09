Jet away to winter-inspired destinations around the world using fewer Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles with Global Getaways

December is the season of giving, so why not treat yourself to a winter trip to Vienna, Zurich, or Geneva, now for fewer Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles.

Now through Dec. 31, 2024, we are offering these destinations and more for up to 50% savings on award redemption with us and our global partners with Global Getaways. Mileage Plan members can redeem miles at alaskaair.com for travel between Jan. 1, 2025, through April 30, 2025, in economy and premium economy cabins.