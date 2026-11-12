Alaska Airlines adds four new cities to its Seattle network, plus a new seasonal nonstop route to Guadalajara, Mexico

Alaska Airlines is making its hometown hub even stronger with five new nonstop routes to high-demand destinations in 2027, giving Seattle travelers more options to travel without a connection. Beginning next spring and summer, guests can fly nonstop from Seattle (SEA) to Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); Jacksonville, Florida (JAX); Norfolk, Virginia (ORF); Des Moines, Iowa (DSM); and Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL). For Jacksonville, Norfolk and Des Moines, the service will mark the first-ever nonstop connection to Seattle.

The additions will give Seattle travelers more destinations to reach nonstop across the country and into Mexico, bringing Alaska’s network from the Emerald City to 119 nonstop destinations. The new service marks Alaska’s biggest summer launch yet in Seattle, strengthening the hub with new destinations and more convenient options across the network. The new routes give guests more ways to experience Alaska’s thoughtful care, meaningful choice and generous loyalty.