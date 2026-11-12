Alaska Airlines adds four new cities to its Seattle network, plus a new seasonal nonstop route to Guadalajara, Mexico
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Guadalajara Cathedral (Cathedral of the Assumption of Our Lady), Mexico
Summary
New year-round service will connect Seattle with four new cities in Alaska Airlines’ network: Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; and Des Moines, Iowa.
Seasonal nonstop service to Guadalajara adds a convenient new link between the Pacific Northwest and Mexico’s second-largest city.
The additions will bring Alaska’s Seattle nonstop network to 119 destinations; tickets are available now at alaskaair.com.
Alaska Airlines is making its hometown hub even stronger with five new nonstop routes to high-demand destinations in 2027, giving Seattle travelers more options to travel without a connection. Beginning next spring and summer, guests can fly nonstop from Seattle (SEA) to Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); Jacksonville, Florida (JAX); Norfolk, Virginia (ORF); Des Moines, Iowa (DSM); and Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL). For Jacksonville, Norfolk and Des Moines, the service will mark the first-ever nonstop connection to Seattle.
The additions will give Seattle travelers more destinations to reach nonstop across the country and into Mexico, bringing Alaska’s network from the Emerald City to 119 nonstop destinations. The new service marks Alaska’s biggest summer launch yet in Seattle, strengthening the hub with new destinations and more convenient options across the network. The new routes give guests more ways to experience Alaska’s thoughtful care, meaningful choice and generous loyalty.
For travel within the U.S. and to Mexico, guests can choose from a range of experiences based on the comfort, flexibility and amenities they want, from Main Cabin to extra-legroom Premium Class and First Class. First Class guests enjoy complimentary chef-curated meals. Guests in First Class, Premium Class and Main Cabin can pre-order fresh, chef-crafted meals through the Alaska Airlines app up to 14 days in advance. Guests can relax and enjoy a range of beverages onboard, including sodas, beer, wine and premium spirits.
Four new destinations across the United States
Alaska will launch daily, year-round service from Seattle to Charlotte and Norfolk on June 10, 2027, followed by daily, year-round service to Jacksonville and Des Moines on June 24, 2027.
The four domestic routes invite guests to discover more of the country with Alaska Airlines. Charlotte opens the door to one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing cities and a major oneworld hub. Norfolk brings Seattle closer to coastal Virginia, from its proud military community to the beaches just beyond the airport. Jacksonville creates a new nonstop bridge to Florida’s northeast coast, while Des Moines marks an Alaska first: the carrier’s debut service to Iowa.
Destinations shown, in order: Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; and Des Moines, Iowa.
A new nonstop link to Guadalajara
From its celebrated food and arts scene to its deep cultural traditions, Guadalajara gives Pacific Northwest travelers a vibrant new destination to explore, and Alaska’s new nonstop makes getting there easier than ever. Seasonal service begins March 18, 2027, and operates three times weekly through Aug. 9, 2027, aboard Boeing 737 aircraft.
New nonstop service from Seattle
|City pair
|Start date
|End date
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Seattle (SEA) – Guadalajara (GDL)
|March 18, 2027
|Aug. 9, 2027
|11:15 p.m.
|5:11 a.m. (+1 day)
|3x Weekly
|Guadalajara (GDL) – Seattle (SEA)
|March 19, 2027
|Aug. 9, 2027
|12:35 p.m.
|5:03 p.m.
|3x Weekly
|Seattle (SEA) – Norfolk (ORF)
|June 10, 2027
|Year-round
|7:30 a.m.
|3:58 p.m.
|Daily
|Norfolk (ORF) - Seattle (SEA)
|June 10, 2027
|Year-round
|5:01 p.m.
|8:11 p.m.
|Daily
|Seattle (SEA) – Charlotte (CLT)
|June 10, 2027
|Year-round
|8:30 a.m.
|4:51 p.m.
|Daily
|Charlotte (CLT) – Seattle (SEA)
|June 10, 2027
|Year-round
|5:54 p.m.
|8:47 p.m.
|Daily
|Seattle (SEA) – Jacksonville (JAX)
|June 24, 2027
|Year-round
|9:00 a.m.
|5:35 p.m.
|Daily
|Jacksonville (JAX) – Seattle (SEA)
|June 24, 2027
|Year-round
|6:38 p.m.
|9:40 p.m.
|Daily
|Seattle (SEA) – Des Moines (DSM)
|June 24, 2027
|Year-round
|9:00 a.m.
|2:42 p.m.
|Daily
|Des Moines (DSM) – Seattle (SEA)
|June 24, 2027
|Year-round
|3:27 p.m.
|5:36 p.m.
|Daily
All time zones local
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”