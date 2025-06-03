Ciao Italia! Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop service between Seattle and Rome
Rome remains one of the most-requested destinations for Mileage Plan members and it’s the largest European destination not currently served nonstop from Seattle.
Flights will begin in May 2026 and can be purchased at alaskaair.com starting in fall 2025.
Alaska Airlines is continuing the celebration of our new global gateway in Seattle by adding Rome, Italy, to our international destination lineup. This is the first time in history that the “Emerald City” will be connected to the “Eternal City” via a nonstop flight. Flights to Rome will be available at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com when fares go on sale this fall, so start planning your Italian vacation now.
Serving Rome nonstop from Seattle is a dream come true. As an Italian American whose parents emigrated from Italy, this is a particularly meaningful addition to our network. Rome has been at the top of the list ever since we announced our new global gateway out of Seattle. Our guests have been asking for an easy way to get to Italy for years, and we’re thrilled to provide it to people in the Northwest and beyond. Andiamo – let’s go!
Rome is the most popular European destination not currently served nonstop from Seattle. It is consistently among the most-requested destinations for Mileage Plan members. This new nonstop option for Seattle guests will also provide improved one-stop connectivity for guests all along the West Coast and Hawaiʻi.
With the expected single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this fall, the new route will be served on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Alaska Airlines, featuring a new global experience.
Guests interested in the new route can join an early-access list to be notified when flights can be purchased this fall. Register your amore at alaskaair.com/rome to be the first to know more.
As we advance “Alaska Accelerate,” our three-year strategic plan to deliver $1 billion in incremental profit following the combination with Hawaiian Airlines, we’re transforming Seattle into the West Coast’s new premier global gateway. Rome will become the third widebody, international route served out of Alaska’s global gateway in Seattle after Tokyo Narita, which launched on May 12, and Seoul Incheon, which begins service on Sept. 12. Our hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is already the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America, and now the world.
Exploring the ‘Eternal City’ and beyond
Centrally located in Italy, Rome is positioned as a leading gateway for Central and Southern Europe, as well as the entire Mediterranean region. Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) offers convenient accessibility to the main Italian cities such as Milan, Venice, Florence, Naples, Catania, Palermo and more. Rome Civitavecchia is also the second-largest cruise port in Europe – offering a gateway to the Mediterranean. FCO also provides more than 230 nonstop destinations across 80 countries.
If you want to stay local, the “Eternal City” has millennia of history to immerse yourself in. From the Colosseum to St. Peter’s Square and every trattoria serving carbonara in between, there is something for every traveler. Rome has recently completed a citywide renovation in anticipation of 2025’s Jubilee Year – a holy year in the Catholic Church. Many tourist attractions and historical sites have been refreshed and are ready to welcome visitors. Jubilee pilgrims will have good company among the millions of visitors expected to visit Rome this year.
A premium airport experience
Many of those millions of tourists will transit through FCO, which offers a premium experience that stands out from other major airports in Europe. The airport is undergoing a significant expansion and modernization effort, fueled by an investment of 9 billion euros. As one of only a dozen SkyTrax 5-Star hub airports worldwide, FCO keeps investing and innovating to ensure a continuous improvement of the services offered to its customers. The airport’s industry-leading guest experience begins as you arrive: upon landing in Rome, U.S. and Canadian nationals are eligible for electronic passport controls through the e-gates, allowing an expedited arrival process – putting that Aperol spritz or scoop of gelato in your hand that much sooner.
We are immensely proud that Alaska Airlines has chosen Rome as its first destination in Europe. This decision confirms the strategic relevance of our airport as a global hub for air connectivity. For the first time in history, Italy will be directly connected to Seattle, further strengthening ties with the U.S. West Coast and the broader Pacific region. Today, Fiumicino ranks among the leading European airports in terms of direct flights to North America, consolidating its key role in intercontinental traffic flows.
For guests traveling from Italy, Alaska Air Group’s Seattle hub will serve as a powerful and convenient connection point to 104 nonstop destinations across North America – including one of the most direct routes to the Hawaiian Islands.
