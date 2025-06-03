Ciao Italia! Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop service between Seattle and Rome

All times are local; schedule subject to change

Rome is the most popular European destination not currently served nonstop from Seattle. It is consistently among the most-requested destinations for Mileage Plan members. This new nonstop option for Seattle guests will also provide improved one-stop connectivity for guests all along the West Coast and Hawaiʻi.

With the expected single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this fall, the new route will be served on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Alaska Airlines, featuring a new global experience.

Guests interested in the new route can join an early-access list to be notified when flights can be purchased this fall. Register your amore at alaskaair.com/rome to be the first to know more.

As we advance “Alaska Accelerate,” our three-year strategic plan to deliver $1 billion in incremental profit following the combination with Hawaiian Airlines, we’re transforming Seattle into the West Coast’s new premier global gateway. Rome will become the third widebody, international route served out of Alaska’s global gateway in Seattle after Tokyo Narita, which launched on May 12, and Seoul Incheon, which begins service on Sept. 12. Our hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is already the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America, and now the world.