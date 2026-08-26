Paws before takeoff: What to know before traveling with a canine companion this International Dog Day and beyond
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Summary
This International Dog Day, Alaska is sharing tips to help ensure seamless travel with your canine companion
International Dog Day is the perfect time to celebrate the four-legged companions who make every adventure better. From dogs small enough to settle in beneath the seat, to medium and large breeds heading to a new destination through Alaska Air Cargo’s Pet Connect™ service, Alaska and Hawaiian offer several ways to get pets where they need to go with care.
Planning ahead can make all the difference, so here are some tips and tricks for flying with a canine companion, from check-in to touchdown.
Ways to fly with a dog on Alaska and Hawaiian
Recently recognized as the most pet-friendly U.S. carrier, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer three ways for VIPs (very important pets) to travel:
In the cabin
Small dogs can travel in the cabin for a fee of $100 per carrier (or $35 if the travel is wholly in the state of Hawaiʻi) each way. All dogs traveling in the cabin must fit within a soft-sided carrier no larger than 17”x11”x9.5”. See the pet travel requirements page for pets in cabin for a full list of details.
In the baggage compartment on your flight
Dogs and carriers weighing up to a combined 150 pounds can travel in Alaska and Hawaiian’s temperature-controlled baggage compartment while their owners fly in the cabin. The fee is $200 each way per kennel. Discounted rates are available for travel within Alaska or Hawai’i, as well as for active-duty U.S. military or U.S. military dependents on travel orders.
Via Pet Connect™
Please be aware that these details are not exhaustive and all guests traveling with pets should consult the relevant Alaskaair.com pages for further details. This is especially true for international travel, which may include different or additional requirements than what is detailed in this post.
Five tips for stress-free travel with dogs
1. Understand breed and geographical travel restrictions
Just as not all dogs are the right size to travel in the cabin, breed and destinations can add additional rules determining when and where your pet can fly. For example, brachycephalic, or “short-nosed” dogs, are not permitted to fly in the baggage compartment, and detailed instructions are available on alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com for dogs traveling to Hawai’i or internationally. For dogs flying via Pet Connect™, a full list of travel embargoes can be found here.
2. Ensure the dog’s carrier or kennel is the right size
Beyond size parameters for carriers in the cabin, there are specific carrier requirements for pets traveling in the baggage compartment. Some of these apply to all dogs traveling in the cargo hold, such as carriers needing to be large enough for your dog to turn around, lie down freely, and fully stand up without their ears touching the top, while others are destination-specific, such as kennels over 28” not being permitted on flights between the Hawaiian Islands.
3. Remember to reserve space
Once guests have reviewed policies for pet travel and booked a passenger ticket, they can contact Guest Care to reserve pet space. If the plan is to ship a pet via Pet Connect™, contact the Alaska Air Cargo Call Center. Space is subject to availability and if plans include travel on another airline, be sure to contact the partner airline directly to reserve space, determine fees and obtain any additional information.
4. Check weather conditions and flight status before taking your pet to the airport
Before a flight, check for weather-related restrictions on pet travel. Pets often can’t fly in the cargo compartment when temperatures are hotter than 85 degrees or cooler than 45 degrees in departure or destination cities. Additionally, guests are encouraged to check the status of their canine companion’s flight before heading to the cargo station or the airport. If a flight is canceled, rebook their travel via 1-800-252-7522 when traveling with your pet or 1-800-225-2752 when using Pet Connect.
5. Prep pups for success on their travel day
Guests are encouraged to give pets a pre-airport workout such as a long walk, make sure to have them go to the bathroom ahead of time, and avoid overwatering or overfeeding before a trip. When dropping pets off, don’t forget to bring pet identification and allow extra time in the lobby.
Visit hawaiianair.com or alaskaair.com for more information about traveling with pets.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”