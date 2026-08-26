Paws before takeoff: What to know before traveling with a canine companion this International Dog Day and beyond

International Dog Day is the perfect time to celebrate the four-legged companions who make every adventure better. From dogs small enough to settle in beneath the seat, to medium and large breeds heading to a new destination through Alaska Air Cargo’s Pet Connect™ service, Alaska and Hawaiian offer several ways to get pets where they need to go with care.

Planning ahead can make all the difference, so here are some tips and tricks for flying with a canine companion, from check-in to touchdown.