Hawai‘i’s first full-circle commercial pilot development program expands opportunities for local students
Summary
Horizon Air is paving the way to the flight deck for aspiring pilots in Hawaiʻi by providing a path to potentially join Horizon Air while easing the financial burden of training costs.
Hawaiʻi students are invited to apply and can obtain the necessary experience and flight ratings through flight schools in Hawai‘i at their own pace.
Horizon Air, the regional airline subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, which includes Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, is paving the way to the flight deck for aspiring pilots in Hawaiʻi – without needing to leave the islands for training. The program, the first of its kind in Hawaiʻi, provides pilots with a path to potentially join Horizon Air while easing the financial burden of training costs.
Local students are invited to apply and can obtain the necessary experience and flight ratings through flight schools in Hawai‘i at their own pace. Once selected, participants in the Horizon Air Pilot Development Program will receive a $12,500 flight training stipend, a conditional job offer at Horizon Air upon graduation and meeting hiring requirements, pilot mentorship and networking opportunities, exclusive access to company events, and personalized support throughout their training.
More than 430 students nationwide are enrolled in Horizon Air’s Pilot Development Program. The airline employs nearly 3,500 people and operates a fleet of 44 Embraer E-175 jets. Headquartered in Seattle, Horizon serves more than 50 destinations on the West Coast and beyond. Horizon has crew bases in Anchorage, Alaska; Boise, Idaho; Everett, Seattle and Spokane, Washington; and Portland and Medford, Oregon.
We are very excited to provide pilots from Hawaiʻi not only an opportunity to join us at Horizon, but also a path to eventually come home to Hawaiʻi to fly the rest of their careers. Horizon’s seven pilot bases and the communities we serve in the Pacific Northwest and beyond offer students some incredible flying experiences while they build their time.”
Yesterday, employees from Horizon, Alaska and Hawaiian joined Hawaiʻi Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, along with nearly 60 student pilots, at the Honolulu facility of Pacific Flight Academy, which was co-founded by Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 First Officer Babak “Bobby” Nikkhoo.
“Being born and raised in Hawai‘i, it was always my goal to be able to serve my community here at home. This program is a game-changing opportunity – one that has never existed before – for aspiring pilots from across Hawai‘i to be able to train right here in the state and potentially advance into careers with a world-class airline.”
The aviation sector plays a crucial role in keeping Hawai‘i’s residents and islands connected to the world. By training and retaining homegrown pilots, this program strengthens the future of air travel to and from our islands. Investing in local students through Horizon Air not only supports Hawai‘i’s economy but also empowers the next generation of pilots.”
Horizon Air anticipates a steady need for skilled pilots as the company grows to support the combined global network of Alaska and Hawaiian. Prospective local aviators can learn more and apply at www.careers.alaskaair.com/career-opportunities/pilots/pdp/.
