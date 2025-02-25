Hawai‘i’s first full-circle commercial pilot development program expands opportunities for local students

Horizon Air, the regional airline subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, which includes Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, is paving the way to the flight deck for aspiring pilots in Hawaiʻi – without needing to leave the islands for training. The program, the first of its kind in Hawaiʻi, provides pilots with a path to potentially join Horizon Air while easing the financial burden of training costs.

Local students are invited to apply and can obtain the necessary experience and flight ratings through flight schools in Hawai‘i at their own pace. Once selected, participants in the Horizon Air Pilot Development Program will receive a $12,500 flight training stipend, a conditional job offer at Horizon Air upon graduation and meeting hiring requirements, pilot mentorship and networking opportunities, exclusive access to company events, and personalized support throughout their training.

More than 430 students nationwide are enrolled in Horizon Air’s Pilot Development Program. The airline employs nearly 3,500 people and operates a fleet of 44 Embraer E-175 jets. Headquartered in Seattle, Horizon serves more than 50 destinations on the West Coast and beyond. Horizon has crew bases in Anchorage, Alaska; Boise, Idaho; Everett, Seattle and Spokane, Washington; and Portland and Medford, Oregon.