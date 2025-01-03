Flight 1282, one year later – what we’ve learned and how we’ve changed

What we’ve learned and the changes we have made

Aviation safety is based on many layers of oversight. In the past year, we have spent a lot of time with Boeing leaders reviewing their improvement plans, sharing SMS (safety management systems) best practices and monitoring their progress.

In addition to oversight from the FAA, our visits to Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita (which makes the fuselage) and the Boeing factory in Renton have allowed us to directly observe the ongoing improvements and offer an additional “second set of eyes.” Our audit team is actively engaged with Boeing’s production quality and control systems. By walking the factory floor and interacting with management and frontline employees, we have fostered transparency and openness, providing us with the necessary information and access to execute our oversight activities.

To further enhance our oversight at Boeing Renton, we have augmented our team with three M&E employees who possess expertise in aircraft maintenance and inspection. Our three Aircraft Acquisition Representatives (AARs) are now on-site at Boeing five days a week, covering different shifts and remaining on call to conduct inspections as defined by our standards. Ausgael, our business partner, is also present seven days a week, providing continuous oversight. Additionally, we continue to have three engineers at the Boeing delivery center to perform customer walks and oversee customer flight duties, helping to ensure that our aircraft undergo thorough inspections prior to delivery. This further reinforces our commitment to demanding and maintaining rigorous safety standards and requiring that all aircraft meet our expectations before delivery.

We have also seen improvements in Boeing’s Mechanic Training Program, which now includes extended training periods and increased hands-on opportunities. There has been a focus on communicating the importance of safety and compliance, with a strong emphasis on voluntary reporting. Furthermore, we have observed positive changes in work processes, particularly regarding traveled work, where a SMS risk assessment framework is now employed to manage tasks effectively. We are encouraged to see Boeing leadership’s focus on safety and their commitment to cultural change.