Flight 1282, one year later – what we’ve learned and how we’ve changed
On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, Alaska Airlines temporarily grounded its fleet of 65 737-9 MAX aircraft after a door plug detached during Flight 1282 from Portland, OR to Ontario, CA. This was a harrowing experience for everyone onboard and we are deeply grateful for the courage and professionalism displayed by the crew of AS 1282 who kept everyone on the aircraft safe that day.
Immediately following the event, Alaska’s quality and audit team conducted a thorough review of Boeing’s production quality and control systems. We also enhanced our own quality oversight of Alaska aircraft by adding experienced members of our own team to validate work and quality on the Boeing 737 production line.
Today, we are sharing an update from Alaska’s VP of Audit, Brooke Vatheuer, on what we’ve learned and the progress we have seen in Boeing and its suppliers’ production line, its work processes, training and safety culture.
January 5th will mark one year since a door plug detached from one of our aircraft after takeoff on Flight 1282 from Portland, OR to Ontario, CA. It’s fair to say this event changed our airline and our industry. We continue to extend our sincere gratitude to our crew for their exceptional skill, courage and professionalism in ensuring the safe return of everyone to Portland.
As we mark one year since the door plug incident, it’s important to take a moment to reflect on what we’ve learned, the changes we have implemented and the path forward. This incident has provided us with valuable insights into our operational practices and has strengthened our commitment to safety and compliance across all levels of our organization. Together, we have made significant strides in collaboration with Boeing and our other partners, which we will continue to build upon.
What we’ve learned and the changes we have made
Aviation safety is based on many layers of oversight. In the past year, we have spent a lot of time with Boeing leaders reviewing their improvement plans, sharing SMS (safety management systems) best practices and monitoring their progress.
In addition to oversight from the FAA, our visits to Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita (which makes the fuselage) and the Boeing factory in Renton have allowed us to directly observe the ongoing improvements and offer an additional “second set of eyes.” Our audit team is actively engaged with Boeing’s production quality and control systems. By walking the factory floor and interacting with management and frontline employees, we have fostered transparency and openness, providing us with the necessary information and access to execute our oversight activities.
To further enhance our oversight at Boeing Renton, we have augmented our team with three M&E employees who possess expertise in aircraft maintenance and inspection. Our three Aircraft Acquisition Representatives (AARs) are now on-site at Boeing five days a week, covering different shifts and remaining on call to conduct inspections as defined by our standards. Ausgael, our business partner, is also present seven days a week, providing continuous oversight. Additionally, we continue to have three engineers at the Boeing delivery center to perform customer walks and oversee customer flight duties, helping to ensure that our aircraft undergo thorough inspections prior to delivery. This further reinforces our commitment to demanding and maintaining rigorous safety standards and requiring that all aircraft meet our expectations before delivery.
We have also seen improvements in Boeing’s Mechanic Training Program, which now includes extended training periods and increased hands-on opportunities. There has been a focus on communicating the importance of safety and compliance, with a strong emphasis on voluntary reporting. Furthermore, we have observed positive changes in work processes, particularly regarding traveled work, where a SMS risk assessment framework is now employed to manage tasks effectively. We are encouraged to see Boeing leadership’s focus on safety and their commitment to cultural change.
What are our next steps
Alaska’s employees excel and take pride in our culture of safety, which involves persistent efforts to improve operations in all areas, including in our relationships with Boeing and its suppliers. We are optimistic about Boeing’s dedication and positive momentum in making significant improvements thus far. Looking ahead, we have planned several visits to Boeing in 2025 to ensure our teams and Ausgael are inspecting our aircraft thoroughly and to observe Boeing’s continued process and cultural improvements firsthand. Additionally, we will extend our efforts to the 787 line in Charleston as we prepare for future deliveries.
Safety is not just a policy – it is our core value that guides our actions every single day. Each of us plays a role in maintaining the safety for each other and our guests. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to safety and your dedication and pride toward ensuring our aircraft are safe and our operations are reliable.
Brooke Vatheuer
Vice President, Audit Programs
