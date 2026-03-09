Amid expanding global operation, Alaska Airlines names three aviation veterans to leadership roles in Europe, Asia and the South Pacific

Cees Verkerk has been with Alaska Airlines for 10 years, having served as managing director of station operations support and most recently, managing director of airport services. In his new role as managing director for the UK and Europe, Verkerk has responsibility for Alaska’s UK and European business, including long-term strategy and near-term execution. Verkerk will also serve as the cross-divisional liaison locally to ensure a smooth operational startup and build strong airport, partner and government relationships across the UK and Europe. Prior to joining Alaska, Verkerk was a management consultant at Point B, leading high-impact projects for both Boeing and Alaska Airlines. Verkerk also spent a decade at Medtronic, a global medical device company, where he managed portfolios across the U.S. and Europe.