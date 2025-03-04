From Portland, with love: Alaska Airlines partners with Portland Thorns FC & Portland WNBA expansion team to celebrate and elevate women’s sports
Share
Summary
Alaska Airlines will be the official airline partner of Portland’s new WNBA team and is renewing its role as the official airline of Portland Thorns FC.
In honor of our relationship with Portland, we wanted to express our excitement for this momentous partnership through a special love letter tribute.
Fans can expect exciting experiences both on and off the field, including priority boarding for anyone wearing Thorns gear on Alaska Airlines flights departing Portland throughout 2025.
Alaska Airlines, as official airline partner of both franchises, brings fans closer with exclusive perks, rewards, content and more
Alaska Airlines is proud to announce an exciting new chapter in its relationship with Portland: the airline will be the official airline partner of Portland’s new WNBA team and is renewing its role as the official airline of Portland Thorns FC.
This collaboration builds on the airline’s 15 years of partnerships in the WNBA and 13 years of partnerships in the NWSL and serves as an extension of its love and passion for the city of Portland, its people and its professional sports teams.
“Between Portland’s new WNBA team and the impressive performance of the Portland Thorns, it’s a momentous time for women’s sports in Portland. We’ve been Portland’s leading airline for more than four decades and partnering with these two teams lets us share our excitement with the Portland community, where over 2600 of our employees live and work.”
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Alaska Airlines, a true supporter of both the Thorns and the Portland community. Their commitment to elevating opportunities for women has always been clear, and it’s great to see that extend to our new WNBA team. This partnership strengthens our ties to the city and ensures we’re supporting each other in meaningful ways in the pursuit of making Portland the epicenter of women’s sports.”
A Love Letter to Portland
At Alaska Airlines, our relationship with Portland has always been more than ensuring its residents can get where they need to go. It’s a deep connection, built over decades of shared experiences. So, we wanted to express our excitement for this momentous partnership through something special.
As we continue our story with the Portland Thorns and the new WNBA team, we want to take a moment to share our love for this incredible city. Here’s a special tribute, written directly from the heart of Alaska Airlines:
Dear Portland,
It has been half a century since we first met, but each time we touch down at PDX, we are still so full of love for you. For your endless creativity, for those lush trees that pin our travels with green, for your spirit and your grit.
Portland, our love can be a quiet one, but our gaze is inevitably drawn to you, like a salmon swimming home, or a tourist seeking ice cream on a summer day. We have watched you make waves in women’s sports that were impossible to ignore. We witnessed your pride in the Portland Thorns, as their three championships showcased dedication and skill. We have seen how the Thorns are a testament to your love of sports and your commitment to your people.
Now, as you prepare to welcome a new WNBA team in 2026, our anticipation grows. Moda Center is an old friend, and we are excited for more as the WNBA moves in. Moreover, you have long celebrated women’s voices, creativity, and power, and it is a beautiful thing to see it rise from street to pitch to court.
The years seem to have flown by, but how lovely it is to pen chapters in our story together. Every day, we bring more than a hundred flights to your gates. With over 2,600 Alaska and Horizon employees at PDX, your community is our community. Our technicians play in your pickleball leagues, our pilots drink your coffee, our flight attendants dance in your parades. We are growing your flight options by more than 20% this year and we can’t wait to take on the world with the Portland Thorns and the WNBA team as your official airline.
You have always had our back, and we will continue to have yours. Stitched together by shared purpose, we are proud that the Thorns and Alaska will be woven together both on your kit and in your community.
So, here’s to you, Portland. We love you for all that you are and all that you inspire. From the bottom of our hearts, we are here for you.
Love,
Alaska Airlines
What’s Next for Fans and the Portland Community
Alaska Airlines has served the Portland community since 1979 and has given over $4.5 million to local non-profits since 2017. Last year, Alaska committed to evolving its presence at PDX into a major west coast hub. Currently, the airline offers more than 100 average daily departures from Portland to 58 nonstop destinations, including four international routes.
And just like their commitment to the city of Portland, this partnership will continue to grow and thrive. With the Thorns proudly featuring Alaska Airlines on the back of their kits, fans can expect even more exciting experiences both on and off the field– like anyone wearing Thorns gear will enjoy priority boarding on Alaska Airlines flights departing Portland throughout 2025, and this is just the beginning.
As part of its comprehensive partnership, Alaska Airlines will work closely with the Thorns’ social media and content teams to create a unique “Flight Fit Check” series. This series will highlight players’ personal travel styles, offering a fun and authentic way to connect the brand with fans. In addition, the partnership will support the empowerment of women in soccer through initiatives like the Thorns’ Women’s Coalition and Lead(HER)s of Tomorrow programs.
With the new WNBA franchise, Alaska Airlines will sponsor the “Throws for Charity” campaign, where miles will be tracked and donated to a mutually agreed-upon nonprofit. For each event, such as successful free throws or three-pointers, Alaska Airlines will contribute miles to a designated community partner, further supporting local charitable efforts.
Stay tuned for exclusive rewards, community initiatives, and more ways to engage with both the Thorns and Portland’s new WNBA team as part of this powerful partnership.
The Thorns begin their 2025 NWSL season on March 15 against the Kansas City Current, and the WNBA team will hit the court in 2026 at Moda Center.
For more information about the Portland Thorns, please visit www.Thorns.com and follow on social media @thornsfc.
About Portland Thorns FC
Founded in 2012, Portland Thorns FC have set the standard for fan support and on-field success in women’s soccer since its inaugural 2013 season. One of the world’s most supported women’s soccer clubs, Portland has led the league in attendance for eight seasons and set a new club playoff attendance record with 25,218 fans supporting Thorns FC in the 2023 semifinal match at Providence Park. Thorns FC have won the NWSL Championship a league-record three times (2013, 2017, 2022) and finished as runners-up in 2018. The club has made the postseason a league-high nine times and has won the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021.
About Raj Sports
RAJ Sports, led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage, focuses on investment opportunities in sports and sports-related properties, drawing on the Bhathal family’s multi-generational experience and relationships in the industry. The firm seeks to leverage the power of sports to affect broader social and economic change through a variety of business and philanthropic strategies. Its deep experience in professional sports operations and large-scale real estate developments that create thriving community centers, positions the firm to deliver valuable assets that will support further growth for the players, staff, and fans. In 2013, the Bhathal family became investors in the Sacramento Kings (NBA); subsequently building the platform to include the Sacramento RiverCats (MiLB), Stockton Kings (NBA G-League) and several sports anchored real estate developments. The 2024 acquisitions of Portland Thorns (NWSL) and the WNBA Portland expansion team represents a milestone for the city of Portland and places it at the epicenter of growth for women’s sports.
0 Comments