From Portland, with love: Alaska Airlines partners with Portland Thorns FC & Portland WNBA expansion team to celebrate and elevate women’s sports

At Alaska Airlines, our relationship with Portland has always been more than ensuring its residents can get where they need to go. It’s a deep connection, built over decades of shared experiences. So, we wanted to express our excitement for this momentous partnership through something special.

As we continue our story with the Portland Thorns and the new WNBA team, we want to take a moment to share our love for this incredible city. Here’s a special tribute, written directly from the heart of Alaska Airlines:

Dear Portland,

It has been half a century since we first met, but each time we touch down at PDX, we are still so full of love for you. For your endless creativity, for those lush trees that pin our travels with green, for your spirit and your grit.

Portland, our love can be a quiet one, but our gaze is inevitably drawn to you, like a salmon swimming home, or a tourist seeking ice cream on a summer day. We have watched you make waves in women’s sports that were impossible to ignore. We witnessed your pride in the Portland Thorns, as their three championships showcased dedication and skill. We have seen how the Thorns are a testament to your love of sports and your commitment to your people.

Now, as you prepare to welcome a new WNBA team in 2026, our anticipation grows. Moda Center is an old friend, and we are excited for more as the WNBA moves in. Moreover, you have long celebrated women’s voices, creativity, and power, and it is a beautiful thing to see it rise from street to pitch to court.

The years seem to have flown by, but how lovely it is to pen chapters in our story together. Every day, we bring more than a hundred flights to your gates. With over 2,600 Alaska and Horizon employees at PDX, your community is our community. Our technicians play in your pickleball leagues, our pilots drink your coffee, our flight attendants dance in your parades. We are growing your flight options by more than 20% this year and we can’t wait to take on the world with the Portland Thorns and the WNBA team as your official airline.

You have always had our back, and we will continue to have yours. Stitched together by shared purpose, we are proud that the Thorns and Alaska will be woven together both on your kit and in your community.

So, here’s to you, Portland. We love you for all that you are and all that you inspire. From the bottom of our hearts, we are here for you.

Love,

Alaska Airlines