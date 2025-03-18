Alaska Airlines names new Vice President of Brand & Marketing
Summary
Industry veteran Eric Edge to lead brand strategy and marketing for combined airline
Alaska Airlines today announced the appointment of Eric Edge as Vice President of Brand & Marketing for both the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines brands. In this role, Edge will oversee the marketing strategy that will deliver on the combined airline’s long-term vision of connecting guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.
This appointment comes as Alaska Airlines continues to advance its integration with Hawaiian Airlines, creating a first of its kind dual-brand model, with one combined operation, and expanding its position as Hawai‘i’s trusted airline. This move underscores Alaska Airlines’ commitment to preserving the unique identities of both airlines while maximizing their combined strengths to deliver best-in-class experiences to guests.
Edge will be responsible for driving awareness and adoption of the combined airline’s enhanced single loyalty program, premium product offerings and expansive global network. Key initiatives in 2025 include launching a new global gateway from Seattle with nonstop routes to Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Seoul Incheon (ICN), introducing a single loyalty program and premium credit card built for the global traveler, and managing an innovative dual brand approach for the combined airline.
“We’re focused on strengthening the commercial levers that drive the greatest guest satisfaction, and ultimately loyalty. Eric’s proven leadership and strategic approach to building brands make him the ideal choice to guide our marketing efforts as we continue to elevate the travel experience for our guests and drive healthy revenue growth.”
With more than 20 years of experience in marketing, brand strategy and digital innovation, Edge brings unique expertise from leadership roles at Postmates/Uber, Pinterest, and Facebook/Instagram. Since joining Alaska Airlines in 2022 as managing director of marketing and advertising, he has led the transformation of Alaska’s premium business strategy, successfully increasing brand perception and driving double-digit revenue growth in key markets. Edge studied political science at San Diego State University and began his career in aviation as a flight attendant.
