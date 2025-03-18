Alaska Airlines names new Vice President of Brand & Marketing

Alaska Airlines today announced the appointment of Eric Edge as Vice President of Brand & Marketing for both the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines brands. In this role, Edge will oversee the marketing strategy that will deliver on the combined airline’s long-term vision of connecting guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.

This appointment comes as Alaska Airlines continues to advance its integration with Hawaiian Airlines, creating a first of its kind dual-brand model, with one combined operation, and expanding its position as Hawai‘i’s trusted airline​. This move underscores Alaska Airlines’ commitment to preserving the unique identities of both airlines while maximizing their combined strengths to deliver best-in-class experiences to guests.