Alaska Airlines expands cargo division and establishes new leadership and enterprise oversight post merger with Hawaiian Airlines

This week, the Alaska Airlines board of directors elected Ian Morgan as the new Vice President of Cargo Alaska Airlines. In parallel, Jason Berry was made an Executive Vice President at the Alaska Air Group. Inc. parent company level, while also maintaining his role as President of Horizon Air.

Morgan will lead the day-to-day cargo operations and the nearly 600 employees who make up Alaska Air Cargo. He will also be responsible for managing the continued growth of Alaska Air Group’s cargo business – operated by both Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Berry will provide enterprise oversight of the cargo business while continuing in his separate role as President of Horizon Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group.