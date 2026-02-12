Alaska Airlines earns top-employer recognition, rewards employees with nearly three weeks of extra pay
Summary
Employees at Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air will receive nearly three weeks of additional pay through the company’s Performance‑Based Pay program.
The bonus payout comes as Alaska Airlines was celebrated as a top employer in 2026 by Glassdoor.
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air entered the new year with record momentum, fueled by more innovation, milestone achievements and growth opportunities than in any other chapter of their nearly 200 years of combined experience. Powering that progress are the more than 32,000 employees dedicated to safety, care and delivering exceptional travel experiences worldwide.
This week, employees throughout the organization will receive nearly three weeks of additional pay under its Performance-Based Pay (PBP) program — a reward for their commitment to care and performance. PBP unites employees around shared goals tied to safety, financial performance and guest experience, going beyond traditional profit-sharing programs.
I’m incredibly grateful for the teams across our combined company who came together to finish 2025 strong and set us up well for 2026 and beyond. We’re in one of the most exciting and transformational chapters in our history, and it’s our people who make it possible. Their award-winning service and commitment to excellence continue to set Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon apart in the industry.”
Alaska has long been recognized as a leading employer.
The combined company was recently named as one of only two airlines on Glassdoor’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2026, an honor based entirely on anonymous employee feedback.