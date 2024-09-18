Alaska Airlines completes acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, expanding benefits and choice for travelers 

While nothing significant changes to the guest experience immediately, guests can start experiencing meaningful benefits of this combination very soon. Our complementary domestic, international and cargo networks will expand choice for guests and businesses on the West Coast and throughout the Hawaiian Islands. This will mean more destinations, seamless connectivity across the globe through oneworld partners and the benefits that come with access to the most generous loyalty program in the industry.

As we work through integration processes, guests can expect these benefits to come online in stages. Here’s what you need to know: