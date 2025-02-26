Alaska Airlines announces 2025 sponsorships with San Diego FC and San Diego Wave FC

Get your scarves ready! Alaska Airlines is excited to announce its role as the official airline of both San Diego FC and San Diego Wave FC for the 2025 MLS and NWSL seasons. Both teams play at Snapdragon Stadium, where Alaska holds a multiyear partnership with San Diego State University Athletics and serves as the entitlement partner for the stadium’s southeast gate entrance.

Fans entering the Alaska Airlines Gate will have a chance to win stadium seat upgrades at each match, and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members using the airline’s mobile app will enjoy expedited entry through a dedicated lane at all Snapdragon Stadium events. Fans who wear San Diego FC or San Diego Wave FC gear on their Alaska Airlines flights out of San Diego will also receive priority boarding throughout the season. Stay tuned for additional information on fan rewards programs.