Alaska Air Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results
Summary
Achieved single operating certificate for Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines
Reported earnings per share of $0.18, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, ahead of expectations and previous guidance range
Generated $1.2 billion in operating cash flow for the full year
Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
We feel momentum accelerating in 2026 as the Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines combination gains full strength. The people across our airlines delivered through a transformational year that set us up to win: an expanding global network, premium travel experiences delivered with care, and Atmos Rewards elevating our 11-year streak as the No. 1 airline loyalty program. Our model is positioned for where travelers are headed, and we’re ready to compete as one of four global U.S. airlines.”
Quarter in Review
Alaska Air Group’s (Air Group) Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Summary Cash Flow Statement include Hawaiian Airlines from September 18, 2024 onward. For comparability of financial and operational results, historical information has also been provided on a pro forma basis for the full year 2024 within the Supplementary Pro Forma Comparative Financial and Operating Information in this filing and in prior 8-K filings. The results presented for the fourth quarter of 2024 in the supplementary section are as reported given the inclusion of Hawaiian Airlines in Air Group for the full quarter.
Air Group reported fourth quarter GAAP pretax margin of 0.8% and net income per share of $0.18. Our fourth quarter adjusted pretax margin was 1.8% and our adjusted earnings per share was $0.43.
We continued to build on key milestones for our Alaska Accelerate strategy during the quarter, including achieving a single operating certificate for Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. We achieved record credit card acquisitions, with nearly one fourth of all signups being for the new premium credit card that we introduced late in the third quarter. We began selling our new international routes from Seattle to London and Rome during the quarter, with the first flights scheduled to operate in spring 2026. We are also now selling in six foreign currencies and recently unveiled our Japanese, Korean, and Italian-language based websites, helping drive point of sale outside of the United States to support our expanding international service. These achievements represent continued progress in building the infrastructure to support Air Group’s future growth and profitability, and deliver on our Alaska Accelerate goal of $10 earnings per share in 2027 enabled by $1 billion in incremental profit.
Fourth quarter revenue was $3.6 billion, resulting in a 0.6% year-over-year RASM increase despite contending with temporary demand pullback from the government shutdown in November. We believe our fourth quarter unit revenue result will be among the highest in the industry. Corporate travel grew 9% year-over-year, while close-in demand remained strong throughout the fourth quarter as bookings and yields continue to rebound from the challenging environment earlier in the year. Our diverse revenue streams continued to deliver with premium revenue increasing 7% year-over-year, cargo revenue increasing 22% year-over-year, and loyalty revenue increasing 12% year-over-year. Commercial initiatives and synergy capture remained on track for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Unit costs, excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items increased 1.3% year-over-year. This result is better than prior guidance and signals our teams’ renewed focus on cost control. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.57 per gallon in the fourth quarter, reflecting elevated West Coast refining prices during the quarter.
First Quarter & Full Year 2026 Guidance
In the first three weeks of January, bookings have inflected positive relative to last year. We have seen several of the highest booking days in our history since January 1st with managed corporate revenues up 20% year-over-year for the first quarter. We expect first quarter unit revenues to be solidly positive and earnings per share to be approximately flat year-over-year which would mark another sequential improvement towards earnings expansion.
Given the macroeconomic headwinds the industry experienced in 2025 and the positive emergent demand trends, our guidance for 2026 reflects a wide range of potential macroeconomic outcomes. We expect to continue to realize value from Alaska Accelerate initiatives and synergies from the Hawaiian integration, which remain on track or ahead of plan relative to our initial expectations. To hit the higher end of our guidance range we would require sustained macroeconomic recovery in 2026, at or improving on trends seen in the first three weeks of the year, and for fuel prices to stabilize. Given the inherent uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment, we remain as focused as ever on controlling what is within our control, including disciplined cost management, driving strong productivity and delivering on our initiatives.
(a) Q1 adjusted tax rate is estimated to be 29%. Full year adjusted tax rate is estimated to be 26% to 27%.
Financial Results and Updates
Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $21 million, or $0.18 per share, and $100 million, or $0.83 per share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 of $71 million, or $0.55 per share, and $395 million, or $3.08 per share.
Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $50 million, or $0.43 per share, and $293 million, or $2.44 per share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $125 million, or $0.97 per share, and $625 million, or $4.87 per share.
Generated adjusted pretax margin of 2.8% for the full year 2025.
Repurchased 0.7 million shares of common stock for approximately $30 million in the fourth quarter, bringing total repurchases to 11.3 millionshares for $570 million in 2025.
Operational Updates
Alaska and Hawaiian achieved a single operating certificate, becoming one airline in the eyes of the FAA and representing the most significant integration milestone to date.
Announced the largest fleet order in Alaska’s history in January 2026, including 105 737-10 aircraft, 5 787 aircraft, and options for 35 additional 737-10 aircraft. The order will expand our fleet to 475 aircraft by 2030 and over 550 aircraft by 2035.
Took delivery of six 737-8 aircraft and one 787-9 aircraft in the fourth quarter.
Unveiled our new global livery for our 787 fleet in January 2026, which is planned to fly on our international routes to and from Seattle.
Announced the opening of a new Horizon base in Las Vegas to support regional growth and flying in California.
Network Updates
Announced the addition of two destinations to Air Group’s network, with year-round service to Tulsa and Arcata-Eureka beginning in the spring.
Expanding service from our hubs, including new routes announced for 2026 from San Diego to Dallas, Oakland, and Raleigh-Durham; Portland to Philadelphia, Baltimore, and St. Louis; Honolulu to Burbank; and Anchorage to Boston, Boise, and Spokane.
Customer Experience
Led U.S. carriers in key performance metrics during the Thanksgiving travel season, including on-time performance and completion rate.
Began installations of Starlink Wi-Fi on our E175 fleet in December, with installations on our mainline fleet to begin in spring 2026.
Announced the Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan of more than $600 million over five years to enhance the guest experience from booking to the day of travel, including retrofitting Hawaiian aircraft interiors, modernizing airport spaces in Hawai‘i, and upgrading technology.
Our airlines finished 2025 at #2 in completion rate and #2 in on-time performance.
Other Highlights
Partnered with Washington state leaders, industry partners, and others to launch the Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Accelerator initiative to accelerate the production, deployment, and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Partnered with Pono Energy to invest in the development of SAF in Hawaiʻi using locally grown agriculture feedstock.
The following table reconciles the company’s reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(a) Includes income tax effect of the adjustments in the tables above as well as one-time effects of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act which was signed into law in the third quarter of 2025.
A conference call regarding the fourth quarter and full year results will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. EST/ 8:30 a.m. PST on January 23, 2026. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.
