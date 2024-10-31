Alaska Air Group reports third quarter 2024 results

We are excited to host our Investor Day on December 10th, where we will share more detail about our vision as a combined company, including higher synergy estimates driven by the combination, discuss our strategy to expand margins and generate free cash flow, and provide 2025 guidance. Given the proximity of third quarter earnings to our Investor Day, we announced on October 21st that we would not hold an earnings conference call this quarter. While we expect to resume regular quarterly earnings calls again in January 2025, this quarter we are providing additional narrative on our third quarter performance, including discussion of Air Group trends excluding Hawaiian Airlines within our earnings release today.

Air Group’s consolidated results reported in the third quarter of 2024 include 13 days of Hawaiian Airlines results, while prior comparable periods exclude any Hawaiian results. Except where noted below, the following discussion of Air Group’s third quarter performance reflect legacy-Alaska performance, excluding Hawaiian for the 13 days it was part of the combined company.