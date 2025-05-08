Alaska Air Group appoints former Deloitte executive and proud Seattleite, Pete Shimer, to the board of directors
Pete Shimer, former Deloitte executive and proud Seattleite, will join Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s board of directors.
Shimer will fill the seat left by Ken Thompson who retires after 25 years of service.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. announced today the election of Pete Shimer to the company’s board of directors. Shimer began as an auditor and has since held numerous C-suite positions at international public accounting firm Deloitte, most recently serving as its interim chief executive officer. Shimer retires from Deloitte this month after 41-year career. He will fill the Alaska Air Group board seat vacated by Ken Thompson on his retirement after 25 years of service. Shimer’s election is effective immediately, and he will serve on the board’s Audit and Safety Committees.
Shimer earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Washington where he serves as a board member for the university’s Foundation, he also serves on the board of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.
I am happy to welcome Pete to the Alaska Air Group board. His expertise in operational and financial matters will be an asset to us, as will his deeply-rooted commitment to the Seattle community and long history as an Alaska Airlines customer. We look forward to his contributions.
A legacy rooted in Alaska values
Retiring from the board after 25 years of service, Ken Thompson leaves a legacy steeped in Alaska values and going beyond formal board member duties. Thompson was a founding member of the board’s Safety Committee after the tragedy of flight 261 and ,over his years, served on all but one board committee.
“Ken has been a trusted advisor to the management team, offering wisdom and perspective that have helped guide us through many critical moments in our history, and asking probing questions that have improved our thinking,” said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. “His deep understanding of the company’s values and his strategic mindset have been instrumental in shaping key decisions that have strengthened our company. We will miss his leadership and wish him well.”
In 2019, Thompson was selected as one of the 100 most influential corporate directors by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).
Alaska Air Group directors serve one-year terms upon election at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders. With Shimer’s election, the board has 9 independent director seats. CEO Ben Minicucci serves on the board as a non-independent director.
