Alaska Air Group appoints former Deloitte executive and proud Seattleite, Pete Shimer, to the board of directors

Retiring from the board after 25 years of service, Ken Thompson leaves a legacy steeped in Alaska values and going beyond formal board member duties. Thompson was a founding member of the board’s Safety Committee after the tragedy of flight 261 and ,over his years, served on all but one board committee.

“Ken has been a trusted advisor to the management team, offering wisdom and perspective that have helped guide us through many critical moments in our history, and asking probing questions that have improved our thinking,” said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. “His deep understanding of the company’s values and his strategic mindset have been instrumental in shaping key decisions that have strengthened our company. We will miss his leadership and wish him well.”

In 2019, Thompson was selected as one of the 100 most influential corporate directors by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Alaska Air Group directors serve one-year terms upon election at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders. With Shimer’s election, the board has 9 independent director seats. CEO Ben Minicucci serves on the board as a non-independent director.