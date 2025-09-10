Alaska Air Group Announces Leadership Transition at Hawaiian Airlines and Executive Promotion at Alaska Airlines 

“I’m deeply grateful to Joe for his tremendous contributions to Alaska Air Group over the past 25 years. Joe has served Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, and most recently Hawaiian Airlines, by prioritizing culture and creating deep connections with employees and communities, while driving results” added Minicucci. “All those who know Joe, know that he is all-in for the people and purpose of Air Group – and I especially appreciate how he has brought that spirit to his time in Hawai‘i, ensuring that Hawaiian Airlines – its people and its brand – is set up as a strong and enduring part of our team and company.”

During her eight years at Alaska, Birkett Rakow has led the company’s sustainability and corporate impact efforts, government affairs, communications, community and cultural relations, sales and customer engagement in Hawai‘i and Alaska, and the airline’s venture investment arm, Alaska Star Ventures. Over the last year, she has also served on the board of Hawaiian Airlines. Prior to joining Alaska, she held senior executive roles at Group Health and Kaiser Permanente, and earlier in her career was a health policy advisor for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. Birkett Rakow holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Harvard University and master’s degrees in public health and public administration from the University of Washington. She is actively engaged in her community as a board director for Puget Sound Energy and serves on several international councils to advance sustainability and clean energy.

Over the last year, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines teams have worked together to build and execute the plan to become a single mainline operating carrier under a single operating certificate (SOC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is anticipated later this fall. As the company moves forward as one team with two beloved brands, we have also taken big steps to deliver on our vision – announcing new routes that enable our customers to travel to new regions of the world on our airlines, launching a new combined loyalty program, Atmos™ Rewards, with enhanced benefits, and making investments in the guest experience across our fleet and airport spaces.

Sprague, who has been responsible for leading all aspects of Hawaiian Airlines’ operations from deal close though SOC, will remain engaged through the transition to ensure continuity and support for employees and guests. Sprague started with Alaska over 25 years ago and held several executive positions at the airline before becoming president of regional subsidiary Horizon Air in 2019. He became CEO of Hawaiian Airlines when the combination with Alaska was made official in September 2024. He will also remain a member of the Hawaiian Airlines board.