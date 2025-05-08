Alaska Air Group announces leadership promotions in key enterprise oversight roles

As the senior vice president of safety and audit programs for Alaska Air Group, Brooke Vatheuer will oversee both the safety and aviation security programs across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air and McGee Air Services, as well as the internal audit function that examines, evaluates and reports on Alaska Air Group’s business and operational processes. The safety and audit teams will remain directly accountable to committees of the Board of Directors and Vatheuer will lead both teams’ strategies to ensure the strongest focus on safety and accountability.

Max Tidwell will continue his role as vice president of safety and security, where he oversees all safety functions at Air Group companies and drives development of long-term safety and security strategies.

Vatheuer joined Alaska Airlines in 2007 as an internal auditor and quickly took on leadership roles including Horizon Air’s vice president of finance and planning and senior vice president of operations and planning. In 2020, Vatheuer transitioned to vice president of strategic performance for Alaska Airlines, overseeing performance for all operational groups in the daily Seattle operation and most recently served as the vice president of audit programs. She has a master’s degree in professional accounting and bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington.