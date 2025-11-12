Alaska Air Group announces executive appointments and promotions within Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air operations

Nathan Engel, vice president of maintenance operations at Alaska Airlines

As Alaska’s vice president of maintenance operations, Engel will manage the long-term strategy and financial performance of the airline’s maintenance operations workgroup, leading a team of technicians and other maintenance professionals and overseeing safety and reliability efforts.

Engel’s 37-year career in the industry includes decades in maintenance and engineering leadership, with deep experience at Alaska and Horizon. For the last year, he has served as the vice president of maintenance and engineering at Horizon. Prior to Horizon, Engel served in executive maintenance and operations roles at both Alaska and Horizon, responsible for strategic and operational leadership for line, heavy and on-call maintenance, maintenance control and quality control. He also worked for Amazon and, most recently, for Hawaiian Airlines as senior manager of maintenance in Seattle. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

John Wiitala will serve in a newly-created role as vice president of technical operations, overseeing the airline’s engineering, quality systems and material management needs. The division of Engel and Wiitala’s roles aligns with industry best practice, with both leaders reporting to Berry.