Airline veteran Shelly Parker named head of Hawai‘i guest operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Air Group today named Shelly Parker as head of Hawai‘i guest operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Parker has also been appointed as a member of the company’s Honolulu leadership team.

Based in Honolulu, Parker, a 43-year industry veteran of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, will work closely with Hawai‘i-based airport and in-flight teams across the islands in delivering an outstanding guest experience throughout their journey.

Parker, who has served as Horizon Air’s vice president of station operations and inflight for the past three years, will be a member of the Honolulu leadership team and report to Jim Landers, who will assume the role of head of Hawai‘i operations once Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines achieve a single operating certificate this fall. Parker will also serve as a member of Alaska Airlines’ Officer group.