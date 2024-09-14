Alaska’s Week of Care: Double your impact with mile donations to worthy causes—we’re matching up to 5 million miles

Through our Care Miles program, Alaska Mileage Plan members can donate miles to various charitable organizations that depend on travel to achieve their goals (full list below).

Whether it’s flying volunteers to disaster-stricken areas through Medical Teams International, reuniting families in times of need with the Dream Foundation, or supporting medical travel for those who require specialized care in partnership with Angel Flight West, your miles can make a world of difference.

Get involved

