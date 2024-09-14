Alaska’s Week of Care: Double your impact with mile donations to worthy causes—we’re matching up to 5 million miles
We’re excited to kick off our annual Week of Care, where our employees unite to give back to the communities we call home. This year, we’re inviting our guests to join us in making a difference through our Mileage Plan program, providing a great way to get involved and make an impact.
We’re matching all donated miles up to 5 million miles—so every mile you give will have twice the impact, helping even more people and organizations in need.
By donating your miles, you’re providing essential support to those who need it most. See full list of worthy causes below.
Through our Care Miles program, Alaska Mileage Plan members can donate miles to various charitable organizations that depend on travel to achieve their goals (full list below).
Whether it’s flying volunteers to disaster-stricken areas through Medical Teams International, reuniting families in times of need with the Dream Foundation, or supporting medical travel for those who require specialized care in partnership with Angel Flight West, your miles can make a world of difference.
Get involved
How to donate miles
- Sign in to your My account.
- Select the Donate Miles link.
- Select one of the organizations from the drop-down list.
- Choose the number of miles you wish to donate. Remember, no amount is too small, and every mile counts.
- Follow the prompts to complete your donation. You’ll receive a confirmation email once your donation is processed.
We’ll match all donated miles up to 5 million miles!
Why miles matter
By donating your miles, you’re providing essential support to those who need it most. Here’s how your miles can help:
Angel Flight West: Angel Flight West provides patient transportation for those needing medical treatment in another city and who otherwise would not be able to afford the cost of getting there.
Dream Foundation: Dream Foundation is the first and largest national organization whose mission is the granting of dreams to adults, over the age of 18, who are suffering life-limiting illnesses. Donated miles are used to reunite families, bring loved ones together or to create lasting memories with one last family trip.
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is an independent, nonprofit biomedical-research institution and is one of 39 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers nationwide.
Fisher House Foundation: Fisher House Foundation™ administers the Hero Miles program to provide transportation to wounded, injured, and ill military members and their loved ones. By bringing patients and family together, whether at a hospital bedside or an approved occasion, the donation of travel rewards directly promotes the continued healing process of our military heroes.
Honor Flight Network: The Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent Hubs working together to honor our nation’s veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., a trip many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take. While Alaska supports several individual Honor Flight Hubs, these miles will be directed to the Honor Flight Network to support its Lone Eagle Program for veterans who do not live close to an existing Honor Flight Hub.
Make-A-Wish Foundation: Grants wishes to children with serious illnesses or injuries. When Make-A-Wish® volunteers ask a child for his or her favorite wish, very often the response begins with “I wish to go to…”.
Medical Teams International: Disaster relief organization that provides much needed medical staff and equipment/supplies to areas stricken throughout the world.
National Forest Foundation: Engages America in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. NFF programs—with a strong presence in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest—utilize collaborative conservation to restore our forests, watersheds, wildlife habitat, and recreation resources.
The Nature Conservancy: The leading conservation organization working around the world to protect ecologically important lands and waters for nature and people.
Seattle Children’s Hospital: Seattle Children’s Hospital is nationally ranked and provides superior patient care, advance treatments through pediatric research and serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center in Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho—the largest region of any children’s hospital in the country.
UNCF: UNCF’s mission is to build a robust and nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly-qualified college graduates and to ensure that our network of member institutions is a respected model of best practice in moving students to and through college.
