Live sports are coming to your next Alaska Airlines flight with an all-new FOX Sports BIG NOON SATURDAY partnership

College football is back, and Alaska Airlines is partnering with FOX Sports to bring you all the action from the gridiron to the skies!

Starting August 31, guests flying with Alaska Airlines on Saturday afternoons between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM ET will be able to livestream FOX Sports’ highly acclaimed BIG NOON SATURDAY lineup of premier college football games including the second hour of its BIG NOON KICKOFF pregame show. The streaming offering will be available on our mainline aircraft with satellite Wi-Fi; as with our other entertainment offerings, these streams will be available at no additional cost and will not require guests to purchase Wi-Fi.

This new partnership with FOX Sports is enabling our first ever opportunity to stream sports onboard our aircraft. And it couldn’t be more fitting as the only airline based on the west coast. The Big Ten expansion will create an unprecedented amount of sports travel as athletes and fans from Washington, Oregon and California venture east to take on teams from the Midwest to the Atlantic. Alaska is up for the task of connecting guests to their games—whether they’re cheering from the stands or an exit row.