Live sports are coming to your next Alaska Airlines flight with an all-new FOX Sports BIG NOON SATURDAY partnership
Share
Summary
With the 2024 expansion of the Big Ten conference, we expect to see an unprecedented amount of sports travel. To celebrate the expansion, we are teaming up with FOX Sports to launch our first-ever sports streaming offering.
Starting Aug. 31, guests flying with us on Saturdays this fall can stream FOX Sports’ BIG NOON SATURDAY college football games on our mainline aircraft with satellite Wi-Fi.
As with our other entertainment offerings, these streams will be available at no additional cost and will not require guests to purchase Wi-Fi.
College football is back, and Alaska Airlines is partnering with FOX Sports to bring you all the action from the gridiron to the skies!
Starting August 31, guests flying with Alaska Airlines on Saturday afternoons between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM ET will be able to livestream FOX Sports’ highly acclaimed BIG NOON SATURDAY lineup of premier college football games including the second hour of its BIG NOON KICKOFF pregame show. The streaming offering will be available on our mainline aircraft with satellite Wi-Fi; as with our other entertainment offerings, these streams will be available at no additional cost and will not require guests to purchase Wi-Fi.
This new partnership with FOX Sports is enabling our first ever opportunity to stream sports onboard our aircraft. And it couldn’t be more fitting as the only airline based on the west coast. The Big Ten expansion will create an unprecedented amount of sports travel as athletes and fans from Washington, Oregon and California venture east to take on teams from the Midwest to the Atlantic. Alaska is up for the task of connecting guests to their games—whether they’re cheering from the stands or an exit row.
“We’re always looking at ways to create even more value for our guests and providing the ability to catch some of the biggest games in college football on FOX does exactly that. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to expand our in-flight entertainment options, while giving guests the chance to follow their favorite teams on the move.”
“This unique partnership celebrates the expansion of the Big Ten and provides college football fans traveling across the country the opportunity to never miss a BIG NOON SATURDAY matchup on FOX all season long. We couldn’t be more excited for fans to access this free custom livestream on Alaska Airlines.”
We’re no stranger to supporting the communities we serve and the schools and sports teams important to them. We’re proud to be the official airline partner of the University of Washington, supporting students, athletes and supporters alike. A few years ago, we also celebrated our home state universities with collegiate liveries honoring both the Washington Huskies and the Cougars of Washington State University.
For fans wanting to support their teams in-person, check out alaskaair.com for flight availability.
We’ve got you covered with service to many airports near Big Ten schools, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Detroit, and Columbus.
If there’s a Big Ten city we don’t serve, such as Iowa City, you can always book flights on our oneworld partner American Airlines directly on alaskaair.com.
ABOUT BIG NOON SATURDAY AND BIG NOON KICKOFF:
FOX Sports’ BIG NOON SATURDAY college football game action kicks off each Saturday at 12:00 PM ET with the BIG NOON SATURDAY game of the week. Broadcasters Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft reunite for their eighth consecutive season, opening with the year’s first BIG NOON SATURDAY matchup featuring Penn State at West Virginia at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 on FOX.
This season, FOX Sports’ BIG NOON KICKOFF pregame show returns with a powerhouse lineup featuring college football legends Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, and Brady Quinn, alongside host Rob Stone. The show will hit the road every Saturday, beginning Saturday, Aug. 31 with BIG NOON KICKOFF’s first ever trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, at 10:00 AM ET on FOX.
0 Comments