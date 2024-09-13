Hawaiian language partnership grows cultural connections old and new

On a sunny Saturday last weekend in Seattle, the air buzzed with anticipation as participants in Kahanuola Solatorio’s beginning ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) class exchanged introductions.

Melodic vowels could be heard from the group saying aloud the phrase, “Nohea mai ʻoe?”

In English, this question goes beyond its simple translation of “Where are you from?” It touches on something deeper, inviting each person to reflect on their family roots and ancestral home, connecting them to a sense of place and heritage.

For many Native Hawaiians, the question of “where are you from?” has become increasingly complex. In 2020, the U.S. Census revealed that, for the first time, more Native Hawaiians live outside of Hawaiʻi than within the state. This shift reflects a decades-long trend of families relocating to the continental U.S. as the cost of living in the islands continues to rise.