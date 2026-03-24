Alaska highlights new 787 Dreamliner Suites with hometown spirit in new Cal Raleigh commercial

Solving the first two challenges was a feat of logistics. Employees across the company pitched in, teaming up with members of cabin products, line maintenance, maintenance and engineering, cargo, and supply chain. Hawaiian Airlines’ maintenance team in Honolulu led the charge, disassembling the seats and escorting them to Seattle on a cargo flight.

The final hurdle was to get the seats onto the field without damaging the grass. This required some outside assistance, so Kevin Dvorak, director of grounds for the Mariners, stepped in to make it happen.

Dvorak has held his role with the Mariners since 2023. Before becoming director, he played first baseman at Oklahoma City University, worked in the golf industry and supported ballparks across the country, including a 3-year stint as a member of the Mariners’ seasonal day crew.

When we went to Kevin with our challenge, he was immediately on board to help. He explained exactly what would need to happen to get the seats onto the field. More than that – his enthusiasm for the project was infectious, and we decided to capture that by including him in the ad.

After a reassembly from our engineers, careful directions from Kevin and one oversized forklift, the seats were ready for show time.