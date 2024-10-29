‘I Am Whole’: Alaska Flight Attendant Shares Her Journey to Finding Confidence and Her Wings
Rosie Tran became a flight attendant with Alaska Airlines in February 2015, and it’s been an incredible journey ever since. Over the years, she’s embraced various roles, including joining the hiring team and working on special projects like Travel2Change on O‘ahu in 2022. Each experience has enriched her career in ways she never imagined.
Photos & video by Ingrid Barrentine
Finding Her Wings
Rosie never planned on joining the aviation world. In fact, she didn’t know much about it until a friend who was training to be a flight attendant suggested it might be a great fit for her. Initially, she hesitated because of her social anxiety. The thought of being away from home and navigating the world solo was intimidating. But after receiving a job offer, she decided to challenge herself by booking a solo trip to Europe.
That three-week adventure across Europe before training started was life changing. It gave Rosie the confidence and sense of self that she needed, and by the time she completed her training, she knew this was where she was meant to be.
It’s been nearly 10 years as a flight attendant now and I can truly say that it’s the best and I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. Upon reflecting, I can’t help but share that I am so incredibly grateful. Not only for this career and what it’s given me, but for getting to connect with so many lovely people!”
Moments That Make It All Worthwhile
“It’s wild to think that if I hadn’t met her on that quick flight, I may have never created my platform and have this incredible online community that I connect with every day,” she said. “On top of that, I met someone really incredible in such a random way and we are great friends.”
Why She Loves Working for Alaska
There are so many things Rosie loves about working for Alaska. Her absolute favorite part is the people she meets — some have become close friends and mentors. Plus, she gets to bring her mom and husband along on work trips, especially during the holidays. “It makes having to work holidays so fun, spontaneous, and special,” said Rosie.
But beyond the friendships and memories, it’s the small acts of kindness that mean the most to Rosie.
Whether it’s offering to hold a baby so a mom can take a quick break, writing notes of encouragement to passengers, or treating a new flight attendant to a coffee, I’ve learned that being a flight attendant can kind of be like being a superhero in disguise. It’s nice to know that I have the power to make someone’s day a little brighter and more at ease with a simple act of kindness.”
Rosie’s Top Packing Tips:
Roll your clothes — You’ll save so much space!
Empty Stasher bags — These reusable silicone bags are perfect in case of leaks.
Reusable water bottle — There are filling stations at every airport, so this is a must.
Carry-on essentials — Keep a pen, tide-to-go stick, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, hand lotion, face mist, peppermint or lavender oil, a sweater, lip balm, headphones, charging cord, and something to keep you entertained (book, journal, downloaded podcasts) handy.
Snacks — Always have some on hand!
“I Am Whole”
When Rosie hears the phrase “I am…”, what comes to mind is: whole. For a long time, she feared doing things alone and relied heavily on others she says. But over the years, she’s realized that everything she needs is within herself. Rosie is constantly working on trusting her intuition, trying new things, and creating what she calls “brave little toaster” moments.
Reflecting on her journey with Alaska, Rosie can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. This career has given her so much, from unforgettable memories to connections with amazing people. She’s grateful for every adventure and looks forward to many more!
