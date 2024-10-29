‘I Am Whole’: Alaska Flight Attendant Shares Her Journey to Finding Confidence and Her Wings 

Rosie never planned on joining the aviation world. In fact, she didn’t know much about it until a friend who was training to be a flight attendant suggested it might be a great fit for her. Initially, she hesitated because of her social anxiety. The thought of being away from home and navigating the world solo was intimidating. But after receiving a job offer, she decided to challenge herself by booking a solo trip to Europe.

That three-week adventure across Europe before training started was life changing. It gave Rosie the confidence and sense of self that she needed, and by the time she completed her training, she knew this was where she was meant to be.