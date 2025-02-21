Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Unite for a Festive Lunar New Year Celebration in San Francisco
From Seattle to San Francisco, we welcomed the Year of the Snake with vibrant celebrations that united our employees and communities in joy and tradition
The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade sees over 1 million spectators each year and is the largest of its kind outside of Asia
As the vibrant parade marched through the streets of San Francisco, the air filled with the rhythmic sounds of gongs and the cheers of onlookers, Grace felt an overwhelming sense of pride. As a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant, she was honored to represent not just Hawaiian but also Alaska Airlines.
“The most memorable part of the experience was the excitement and unity among everyone representing Alaska and Hawaiian. Even though we are two groups coming together in a unique way, there was a natural ease—an energy that flowed organically. Everyone interacted in a genuine way, making it feel effortless to represent both brands as one.”
Together, for the first time, Hawaiian Airlines employees joined Alaska Airlines for the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade & Festival—where thousands of spectators gathered to watch the dazzling parade. The crowd looked on in awe as the Dance Team performed choreographed routines alongside the company’s striking red and gold snake float.
As the parade’s title sponsor, Alaska Airlines is honored to celebrate not only the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac, but also its significance in the Vietnamese and Korean New Year traditions—embracing all the communities touched by this holiday.
“I am half Taiwanese and as a kid my mom always made sure we celebrated Chinese New Year. It was so important to her that we were able to take part and understand our culture. We would sit and make dumplings, prepare noodles, fish, and pass out hongbao (red envelopes). As my mother got older it became my responsibility, as the eldest daughter, to take over those traditions and I am proud to pass those traditions on to my son. It was so incredible to get to participate in the Lunar New Year festivities and to be surrounded by so many people who wanted to celebrate and honor our Asian traditions.”
Alaska Records Analyst MyHoa, who celebrates Tết from the first day of the first month of the Vietnamese lunar calendar until at least the third day and has volunteered in the parade’s festivities before, said each year is just as exciting as the last.
“Everyone was waving, cheering, and dancing when our float passed by,” MyHoa said. “Family gatherings mean a lot to me on Lunar New Year. It’s important for me to be part of Alaska Air Group’s Lunar New Year festivities so I can show our community how much our Alaska family cares.”
“The camaraderie of all our fellow coworkers participating was so fun. Whether you were walking, part of the dance team, or riding the float, it felt so amazing to be part of this experience,” Mary said. “The San Francisco community was electric and the turnout was HUGE! As we walked and waved at the crowd, they would yell to us ‘We love Alaska Airlines’ or ‘Thank you all for being here!’ You could tell that the community really appreciated us hosting the event and taking pride in the community.”
San Francisco’s weekend festivities weren’t the only way we came together to embrace the new year. Members of our Air Group Pan Asians (AGPA) business resource group kicked off the celebrations with a mesmerizing Lion Dance performance at our Seattle headquarters, bringing the same energy and joy to employees.
California’s Public Affairs team hosted a thoughtful brunch in San Francisco’s Chinatown, bringing together community leaders from the local Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The team surprised organizations — Very Asian, Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco and Asians Are Strong — with 200k miles to further their missions. Led by Managing Director David Tucker and Public Affairs Senior Manager J’Keren Sears, the team also welcomed filmmaker Sean Wang as a special guest to explore the cultural and generational themes behind his film “Didi.”
Photo by Riley Dabin, Hawaiian Airlines
As Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines continue to come together, events like these highlight the deep connections we share in culture, tradition and community. With the Year of the Snake symbolizing strength and prosperity, we look forward to an exciting year ahead—united in our commitment to uplifting the communities we serve.
“I have only been with Alaska for a little over a year and was honored to have the opportunity to take part in the Chinese New Year Parade. Having our Hawaiian Airlines family there made it so special, and I truly loved the chance to get to know some of our new family. I can’t wait until next year,” said Mary.
