Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Unite for a Festive Lunar New Year Celebration in San Francisco 

Together, for the first time, Hawaiian Airlines employees joined Alaska Airlines for the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade & Festival—where thousands of spectators gathered to watch the dazzling parade. The crowd looked on in awe as the Dance Team performed choreographed routines alongside the company’s striking red and gold snake float.

As the parade’s title sponsor, Alaska Airlines is honored to celebrate not only the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac, but also its significance in the Vietnamese and Korean New Year traditions—embracing all the communities touched by this holiday.