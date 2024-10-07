From the deep to the skies Alaska Airlines’ newest Seattle Kraken aircraft takes flight 

As the proud official airline sponsor of the Seattle Kraken, we’re excited to unveil another epic, Kraken-themed aircraft to get fans pumped for the NHL season. It’s time to gear up and take flight with your favorite team!

The second iteration of this design features the team logo and coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena. This aircraft will fly across our network during the 2024-2026 seasons. Additionally, the plane’s tail number, #N933AK, is a nod to the radio station 93.3 KJR FM, Seattle’s Sports Leader and Home of the Kraken.