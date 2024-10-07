From the deep to the skies Alaska Airlines’ newest Seattle Kraken aircraft takes flight
Summary
This second design features the team logo, coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena, and a tail number (#N933AK) honoring Seattle’s 93.3 KJR FM, the home of the Kraken.
Also, get ready for Getaway Goals! When the Kraken scores 5 goals at home, fans get 32% off flights to a mystery destination. Plus, now through the end of hockey season, if you’re flying out the Seattle area and wear a Seattle Kraken jersey, you get priority boarding!
As the proud official airline sponsor of the Seattle Kraken, we’re excited to unveil another epic, Kraken-themed aircraft to get fans pumped for the NHL season. It’s time to gear up and take flight with your favorite team!
The second iteration of this design features the team logo and coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena. This aircraft will fly across our network during the 2024-2026 seasons. Additionally, the plane’s tail number, #N933AK, is a nod to the radio station 93.3 KJR FM, Seattle’s Sports Leader and Home of the Kraken.
“We are incredibly grateful to our partner, Alaska Airlines, for their continued support of both our team and our fans. Unveiling this new design is the perfect way to celebrate the start of our fourth season.”
“As the official airline of the Seattle Kraken, we’re thrilled to reveal a new design to celebrate our hometown’s NHL team. Whether at 30,000 feet or on the ice, we’ll be cheering the Kraken on this season!”
We’re bringing back some fun programming for Kraken fans:
Get read for our Kraken Getaway Goals! Whenever the Seattle Kraken scores 5 goals at home, fans everywhere will receive 32% off flights to a mystery destination. Later this season, we’ll be the presenting partner of the Magnetic Schedule giveaway on October 17, the Buoy Bobblehead on November 27 and the Kraken Lunar New Year Night on January 28.
Don’t forget your team swag the next time you fly! Now through the end of hockey season, if you’re flying out of Seattle (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport/SEA) or Everett (Paine Field/PAE) and wear a Seattle Kraken jersey, you get priority boarding!
Additional Details
Looking for stills or video of our Seattle Kraken aircraft? Click the button below.
