Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer support to those impacted by Los Angeles area wildfires
Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are donating $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and five million Mileage Plan miles to the American Red Cross for disaster relief related to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Customers can contribute by donating their miles, with all donations matched up to five million miles until January 17, 2025.
The devastation from the wildfires across Los Angeles County is heartbreaking. There are so many who have lost so much, so quickly. Help is badly needed.
To assist with immediate relief efforts, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines — part of Alaska Air Group — are supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation with a $100,000 donation.
In addition, we’re donating five million Mileage Plan miles to the American Red Cross to help people affected by disasters big and small, including storms and countless other crises. The Red Cross relies on donated miles to help support its mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies like the Los Angeles wildfires.
You can also help make someone’s life a little easier during such a difficult time by donating your miles to the relief effort. Go here to get started: alaskaair.com/donatemiles. If you have HawaiianMiles, you can seamlessly transfer miles to a Mileage Plan account at a 1:1 ratio at no charge. You can then use the donation link.
We’ll match all miles donated between now and Friday, Jan. 17, up to five million miles. That’s on top of our original donation.
“We are incredibly saddened by how many lives have been impacted by the wildfires. We’ll continue to work on supporting the region as it recovers. California is an important place to Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. Many of our guests and more than 2,500 of our Air Group employees call the Los Angeles region home, not to mention countless others who love traveling there.”
