Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Cart stationed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Alaska Airlines, in partnership with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), today unveiled a custom-designed Fallen Soldier Cart during a ceremonial hand-off to honor the nation’s military heroes on their final journey. This marks the 18th cart created by Alaska Airlines maintenance employees, and the second cart for SEA, as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to honoring fallen service members.
The Fallen Soldier Cart is a solemn and dignified means of transporting the remains of deceased military personnel to and from aircraft. Available to all airlines operating at SEA, the cart serves as a powerful symbol of respect and remembrance for the sacrifices made by service members and their families.
It is our honor to have this Fallen Soldier Cart in our hometown and continue our commitment to our fallen military members. Our program is committed to ensuring every active, retired, or veteran military member, along with their families, receives the utmost care they deserve for their service and sacrifice. Our goal is to house a cart at every airport served by Alaska Airlines to pay tribute to every fallen service member in a respectful and dignified manner.”
This Seattle cart is dedicated in honor of Alaska Airlines COO Constance von Muehlen’s military unit, a recognition that came about through her connection to the program and the significance of honoring her service to community.
The SEA cart features a unique design that includes:
- A metal art skyline of Seattle, featuring the Space Needle.
- A plaque honoring the fallen military members of Eagle Flight Detachment, “C” Company, 6th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, V Corps who lost their lives on April 14th, 1994, in Northern Iraq.
- The Washington State flag.
- A blue-painted exterior with red carpet and American flag curtains.
- Emblems representing all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force.
A plaque was presented to the TSA Honor Guard in thanks for their collaboration and support for Alaska Airlines’ Fallen Solider Cart Program.
As a veteran and someone who has engaged with military families my entire career, I am proud of the respect that service members and their families receive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I am particularly proud of the care and investment by our partners at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air to ensure that a fallen soldier’s final journey is one marked by honor and remembrance.”
To commemorate the occasion, Alaska Airlines also displayed the aircraft livery, “Honoring Those Who Serve,” which serve as flying tributes to the bravery and dedication of military personnel.
Launched in May 2011 by Alaska Airlines employees, the Fallen Soldier Program follows military protocols to ensure the respectful handling of fallen service members. The program not only honors the deceased but also reinforces the airline’s enduring support for the military community.
A media kit containing photos and video from the dedication ceremony can be found here.
