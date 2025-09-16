Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Cart stationed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Alaska Airlines, in partnership with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), today unveiled a custom-designed Fallen Soldier Cart during a ceremonial hand-off to honor the nation’s military heroes on their final journey. This marks the 18th cart created by Alaska Airlines maintenance employees, and the second cart for SEA, as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to honoring fallen service members.

The Fallen Soldier Cart is a solemn and dignified means of transporting the remains of deceased military personnel to and from aircraft. Available to all airlines operating at SEA, the cart serves as a powerful symbol of respect and remembrance for the sacrifices made by service members and their families.