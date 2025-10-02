Alaska Airlines celebrates historic Seattle Mariners season with flight and gate event

The Seattle Mariners are American League West champions for the first time since 2001, and as the official airline sponsor of the Mariners, we couldn’t be prouder of this amazing team.

One of things that makes Seattle special is the spirit we have for our sports teams, whether we’re braving another game in the rain or cheering so loud that it registers on the Richter scale. Our spirit is something we’re known for around Puget Sound, and we want to make sure Detroit knows it too. To help Mariners fans bring their Mojo from SoDo to the Midwest, we have added seats between Seattle and Detroit.

Guests flying to Detroit on Monday morning will fly on our Seattle Mariners aircraft and can enjoy a special event at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, as we celebrate our favorite professional baseball team. The event will feature a DJ, the Mariner Moose, and more.