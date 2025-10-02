Alaska Airlines celebrates historic Seattle Mariners season with flight and gate event
Summary
The Seattle Mariners are American League West champions for the first time since 2001, and as the official airline sponsor of the Mariners, we couldn’t be prouder of this amazing team.
We have added an extra flight to Detroit so fans can support the Mariners at away games, and we will be hosting a special event at Seattle Tacoma International Airport to celebrate.
One of things that makes Seattle special is the spirit we have for our sports teams, whether we’re braving another game in the rain or cheering so loud that it registers on the Richter scale. Our spirit is something we’re known for around Puget Sound, and we want to make sure Detroit knows it too. To help Mariners fans bring their Mojo from SoDo to the Midwest, we have added seats between Seattle and Detroit.
Guests flying to Detroit on Monday morning will fly on our Seattle Mariners aircraft and can enjoy a special event at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, as we celebrate our favorite professional baseball team. The event will feature a DJ, the Mariner Moose, and more.
Speaking of historic seasons, we can’t wait to see what’s next for Cal Raleigh! In case you missed it, Big Dumper just took up an important new title; he’s Major League Baseball’s home run leader, Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate, Home Run Derby champion, and now, part of team Alaska Airlines!
Keep an eye on our Instagram this weekend; we’ll be sharing a special opportunity for fans to celebrate this partnership.
Alaska Airlines is proud to have partnered with the Seattle Mariners since 2001. We launched our new Mariners-themed aircraft last year, which features the Seattle Mariners logo, Mariner Moose, and the famous line “Fly, Fly Away,” commemorating longtime Mariners broadcaster and Hall of Famer Dave Niehaus.
About Alaska Air Group
