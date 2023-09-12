Wish come true: Watch this little guy’s reaction when he meets our captain

Watch Elijah make announcements with Customer Service Agent Julie and meet our Captain Jeff.

Elijah is a 7-year-old leukemia warrior from Vancouver, Washington who loves soccer, building Legos and all things superheroes. Dolphins are his favorite animal, and, through the magic of Make-A-Wish Oregon, Elijah was not only going to see dolphins, he was going to get to meet them up close on his trip to San Diego.

When Make-A-Wish reached out to Alaska to see if we could help, you know the answer, right?

Our caring Portland employees rolled out the red carpet for Elijah and his family, including allowing him to help our customer service employees make announcements and board guests. He and his sister also got to sit in the flight deck and see all the bells and whistles — and even push a few buttons — thanks to Captain Jeff and First Officer Renee.