Wish come true: Watch this little guy’s reaction when he meets our captain September 12, 2023 Marianne Lindsey 2 min read Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) We were honored to fly 7-year-old leukemia warrior, Elijah, as he embarked on his wish to California with Make A Wish Oregon. Photo: Elijah and his sister with Captain Jeff and Customer Service Agents Julie and Natalie. In the midst of what has been a truly busy operation, several employees from Portland took the time to make a little boy’s Make-A-Wish flight remarkable—so remarkable, in fact, that he fell head over heels when he met our captain! Watch Elijah make announcements with Customer Service Agent Julie and meet our Captain Jeff. Elijah is a 7-year-old leukemia warrior from Vancouver, Washington who loves soccer, building Legos and all things superheroes. Dolphins are his favorite animal, and, through the magic of Make-A-Wish Oregon, Elijah was not only going to see dolphins, he was going to get to meet them up close on his trip to San Diego. When Make-A-Wish reached out to Alaska to see if we could help, you know the answer, right? Our caring Portland employees rolled out the red carpet for Elijah and his family, including allowing him to help our customer service employees make announcements and board guests. He and his sister also got to sit in the flight deck and see all the bells and whistles — and even push a few buttons — thanks to Captain Jeff and First Officer Renee. @alaskaair We were honored to fly 7-year-old leukemia warrior, Elijah, as he embarked on his wish to California with Make-A-Wish Oregon! Our employees rolled out the red carpet for Elijah and his family, including letting him make the boarding announcements and check out the flight deck (captain’s hat included!). Most of the wishes granted this year involve travel, and we are committed to making more dreams come true. We will match up to one million miles donated to Make-A-Wish Oregon now through the fall. Donate today at oregon.wish.org/Miles #AlaskaCarelines #Care #MakeAWish #Wish ♬ original sound – Alaska Airlines Alaska is making a difference one wish at a time As an official airline partner of Make-A-Wish, Alaska Airlines has flown hundreds of wish kids, making their dreams come true and adding some much-needed levity and joy to their families, just when they need it. According to Make-A-Wish, 78% of all the wishes granted this year involved travel. 💙 Starting now, Alaska Airlines will match up to one million miles donated to Make-A-Wish Oregon through this fall. Learn more about donating miles to Make A Wish Oregon Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Related Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Δ