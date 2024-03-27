Alaska Airlines brings West Coast flair to premium food and beverage menu this spring 

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

We’re springing into the season with a fresh and chef-curated inflight menu carefully crafted to join our premium food and beverage line-up—launching this month! As the premier West Coast airline, we’re giving our dishes a West Coast flair with strong influences from Asian and Latin American cuisines.

As always, the inspiration for creating our menu is based on our guests’ feedback and that’s exactly what we did when developing our spring offerings,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. “This is a just a precursor to an exciting year ahead. We can’t wait to share what’s to come on our a premium food and beverage line-up.”

In First Class, we’re offering meals inspired by dishes from around the world, while adding a West Coast flair, including Birria Beef and Ube Island Pancakes. In Premium Class and Main Cabin, we’re serving fresh salads including the Caul Me Maybe, which is a Mediterranean inspired Salad created in partnership with Seattle-based Evergreens.

Our newest menu is available now, complimentary in First Class on most flights 670 miles and above, and for purchase in Main Cabin on most flights 775 miles or more.

Check out some of our newest dishes that are inspired by the West Coast:

First Class:

BBQ Beef & Kimchi Rice Smoked BBQ beef burnt ends, served on a kimchi fried rice and topped with fresh green onions.

Birria Beef Tender braised, boneless beef in consommé, marinated black beans and long grain rice, rich in cumin, tomato, and lime flavors. Topped with a fresh pico de gallo salsa.

Thai Curry (Vegan/Gluten Free) Authentic Thai green curry with coconut milk, ginger, garlic, lemongrass and kaffir lime; with coconut shoots, green papaya, Thai basil, and red chili with vegan meatballs made from heart of palm. Served over steamed Jasmine rice.

Tortellini (to Hawaii only) Four-cheese tortellini pasta enrobed in a tangy miso sauce, served with roasted butternut squash, edamame, and fresh arugula.

Banana Bread French Toast French-toast style thick banana bread with a tamarind caramel sauce. Served with creamy scrambled eggs, and pecan candied pork bacon.

Island Pancakes (to Hawaii only) Ube (purple sweet potato) pancakes with toasted shaved coconut, roasted pineapple, and grilled pork Portuguese sausage. Topped with guava & mint syrup.

Premium Class & Main Cabin:

Evergreens™ Caul Me Maybe Salad Mediterranean-Inspired Salad with Greek Yogurt Dressing

Roasted Cauliflower, Roasted Sweet Potato, Feta, Romaine, Spinach, Garbanzo Beans, Golden Raisins, Sunflower Seeds, Cilantro, Chermoula Sauce

Evergreens™ Change of Greenery Salad A Spring Herby Salad with Green Goddess Dressing Chicken, Feta, Watermelon Radish, Jalapeno, Romaine, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds

Don’t forget we also just added our first exclusively brewed craft beer in a unique can. The ‘Cloud Cruiser’ is our newest IPA, which is brewed by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing® and made with the very best local ingredients. If you’re looking to celebrate happy hour without the alcohol, check out our non-alcoholic beer made by Best Day Brewing®.

Remember to use the pre-order option to choose your meal and have it conveniently delivered to your seat on your next flight. Pre-orders are available through the Alaska mobile app or through alaskaair.com from two weeks to 20 hours prior to your flight. Learn more