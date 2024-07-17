Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2024 results

It’s clear that premium airlines are rising above the rest of the industry, and Alaska’s product and performance put us in that top tier, with a strong long-term outlook to grow and compete,” said CEO Ben Minicucci. “That’s how we brought in record quarterly revenue and achieved a 15.8% adjusted pretax margin that should lead the industry. Thank you to our 23,000 employees for being safe, operating well, and taking care of our guests through our biggest summer travel season ever.”