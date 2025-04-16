Alaska Airlines: The Alaska Experience Social Sweepstakes

CONTEST PRIZE

Prize:

One (1) Prize winners of: Two roundtrip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. Travel must happen between May 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025 and travel must be booked by November 1, 2025. If Winner cannot travel prior to December 31, 2025 (“Expiration”), Winner must forfeit trip.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize is $680. The actual value of the Prize Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of each component will not be awarded.

TRAVEL TIMES ARE AT THE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR. Any winner unable to travel between the specific dates may be ruled ineligible to win. In such event, prize may be awarded to the next eligible Entrant. Winners and their guests bear sole responsibility for arriving 2-3 hours before scheduled flight times for their trips. Winners and guests must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g. a valid, government–issued, US passport, etc.). Restrictions: Mileage Plan™ Miles cannot be earned or credited. Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Guests must be 18 years of age or older or winner must be the parent/legal guardian of a guest under 18 years of age. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a mailing address within the United States of America. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.

Transportation between winner’s and guest’s home(s) and the airport, meals, gratuities, rental car, incidentals, optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees, and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the winners’ responsibility. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsor for canceled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights (including, but not limited to, flights affected by weather, nature, or acts of God) and no refund or compensation will be made in such instance. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen airline vouchers/tickets. Sponsor reserves the right to select airports and flights/routes at its sole discretion. Airline tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable and are not valid for upgrades or frequent flyer mileage accrual.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. SPONSOR WILL ISSUE ALL TAX FORMS INCLUDING A 1099 FORM TO THE WINNER. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”