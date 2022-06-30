Flying Alaska Airlines this summer? 6 tips to make your next flight easier

Summer can fly by fast—and with record high travel volumes—we’re here to help you have a great trip and get you where you need to go.

We’ve pulled every lever in our control to increase our stability this summer, resulting in a strong June in which we completed over 99% of our flights. This reliability came from the combination of proactively trimming our summer schedule earlier this spring and hiring and training thousands of new frontline employees. As in the communities around us, positive COVID cases continue to impact our employees, adding some uncertainty to our staffing levels.

Here are some tips to help you fly through summer:

1. Plan ahead Give yourself plenty of time to get to and through the airport. Parking, checking bags and getting through security can take longer during peak travel times. Visit our airport guides before your trip for recommended arrival times, ticket counter hours, airport services and more. Remember: We begin boarding flights 30 minutes before takeoff. Save time through security with SEA Spot Saver, a reservation program to get you through the security process quicker in Seattle. Similar spot saver programs are also at CHS, EWR, MCO, PHX, YYC. Join a trusted traveler program

Membership in programs like TSA Pre-Check®, Global Entry, Nexus or SENTRI allow you access to the faster security screening lanes at participating airports, where you don’t have to remove your shoes, belts, or light jackets, and your 3-1-1 liquids bag and laptop can stay in your carry-on.

2. Avoid lines, go green, download our app Alaska’s app is the way to go! Get your boarding pass, check your flight status and plan your trip all from the palm of your hand. Download the Alaska Airlines app for iPhone, Android, or Windows Phone before your next flight. Pro tip: Connecting flights can also increase your chances of experiencing a delay, so if you can fly nonstop, book it!

3. Pre-order onboard meals Enjoy fresh ingredients inspired by the West Coast, from snacks to freshly prepared meals, by pre-ordering your favorites ahead of your flight via your reservation on our app or alaskaair.com. Meal orders are open 14 days before departure. Pro tip: Mileage Plan members can store a method of payment in their Mileage Plan account for touch-free inflight purchases, including food and beverages. Join/Sign in Mileage Plan

4. Stream + surf with $8 Wi-Fi Never miss out on your latest show or searching for something in the sky with our new $8 flat rate for Wi-Fi. You can connect to Wi-Fi from the moment you board our planes enabled with satellite Wi-Fi, instead of waiting for the connection to kick in after the boarding door closes—it’s seamless connectivity from gate to gate. Bonus: Use the Alaska Airlines Visa® Credit Card and snag a 20% savings on inflight purchases including Wi-Fi.

5. Have us on speed dial Our team is here to take care of you 24/7. If you need to reach us, text us at 82008 or chat with us. You can also call our reservations team at 800-252-7522. If your flight is affected by a schedule change, we will move you to the next available flight. If your new flight works for you, great! We’ll see you onboard—if not, here’s what to do if your flight has been changed or canceled.

6. Check the weather if flying with pet(s) Sunny summer days can bring high temperatures in some cities we serve. When temperatures forecasted exceed safe pet travel limits, we’re unable to fly animals in our baggage compartment. Learn more about traveling with pets.