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Alaska Airlines

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Leadership

Leadership

Alaska Airlines leaders

Charu Jain

Charu Jain

Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Innovation

Shane Jones

Shane Jones

Senior Vice President, Fleet, Revenue Products and Real Estate

Wayne Newton

Wayne Newton

Senior Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Service

Brooke Vatheuer

Brooke Vatheuer

Senior Vice President, Safety and Audit Programs

Kirsten Amrine

Kirsten Amrine

Vice President, Revenue Management and Network Planning

Vikram Baskaran

Vikram Baskaran

Vice President, Information Technology Services

Laurie Baur

Laurie Baur

Vice President, Tax

Natalie Bowman

Natalie Bowman

Vice President, Digital Experience

Ben Brookman

Ben Brookman

Vice President, Real Estate and Airport Affairs

Celley Buchanan

Celley Buchanan

Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Service

Brett Catlin

Brett Catlin

Vice President, Loyalty, Partnerships and International

Cameron Cloar Zavaleta

Cameron Cloar Zavaleta

Vice President, Legal

Tiffany DeHaan

Tiffany DeHaan

Vice President, Strategy, Analytics and Transformation

Eric Edge

Eric Edge

Vice President, Brand and Marketing

Nathan Engel

Nathan Engel

Vice President, Maintenance Operations

Emily Halverson

Emily Halverson

Vice President, Treasury and AAG Controller

Dave Mets

Dave Mets

Vice President, Flight Operations

Ian Morgan

Ian Morgan

Vice President, Cargo

Justin Neff

Justin Neff

Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain Management

Megan Ouellette

Megan Ouellette

Vice President, Public and Government Affairs

Alexa Rudin

Alexa Rudin

Vice President, Communications

Todd Sproul

Todd Sproul

Vice President, System Operations

Ryan St. John

Ryan St. John

Vice President, Finance, Planning and Investor Relations

Ryan Sather

Ryan Sather

Vice President, Safety and Security

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Allen Thieman

Allen Thieman

Vice President, Inflight

Todd Traynor-Corey

Todd Traynor-Corey

Vice President, Guest Products and Experience

John Wiitala

John Wiitala

Vice President, Maintenance and Engineering

Allie Wittenberger

Allie Wittenberger

Vice President, Audit Programs

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Joe Wonderly

Joe Wonderly

Vice President, Labor Relations

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Marilyn Romano

Marilyn Romano

Regional Vice President, Alaska

Neil Thwaites

Neil Thwaites

Vice President, Global Sales and California Commercial Performance

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