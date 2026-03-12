Alaska Airlines leaders

Alaska Airlines
Alaska
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian
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Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Innovation
Senior Vice President, Fleet, Revenue Products and Real Estate
Senior Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Service
Senior Vice President, Safety and Audit Programs
Vice President, Revenue Management and Network Planning
Vice President, Information Technology Services
Vice President, Tax
Vice President, Digital Experience
Vice President, Real Estate and Airport Affairs
Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Service
Vice President, Loyalty, Partnerships and International
Vice President, Legal
Vice President, Strategy, Analytics and Transformation
Vice President, Brand and Marketing
Vice President, Maintenance Operations
Vice President, Treasury and AAG Controller
Vice President, Flight Operations
Vice President, Cargo
Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain Management
Vice President, Public and Government Affairs
Vice President, Communications
Vice President, System Operations
Vice President, Finance, Planning and Investor Relations
Vice President, Safety and Security
Vice President, Inflight
Vice President, Guest Products and Experience
Vice President, Maintenance and Engineering
Vice President, Audit Programs
Vice President, Labor Relations
Regional Vice President, Alaska
Vice President, Global Sales and California Commercial Performance