Official Sweepstakes Rules: Atmos™ Rewards Instagram Broadcast Channel Launch Giveaway
SPONSOR
Sponsor is Alaska Airlines, Inc., P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168
AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES
By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (“Rules”) and the Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) set forth below, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret and apply these Rules and Terms in its sole discretion, and to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time.
NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY; A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
WHO MAY ENTER
The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor Alaska Airlines (“Prize Provider”), its affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective immediate family members (spouse, parent, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same households of such individuals, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win a prize. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
HOW TO ENTER
Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes Period starts October 7, 2026 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) and ends October 10, 2026 at 11:59 a.m. PT (seventy-two (72) hours). Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will be announced on the Atmos Rewards Instagram account @atmosrewards and in the Atmos Rewards Instagram broadcast channel (the “Broadcast Channel”). Sponsor will post a question in the Broadcast Channel (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of the Sweepstakes Period.
To Enter:
Eligible participants (each an “Entrant”) must join the Broadcast Channel and respond to the question in the Sweepstakes Post during the Sweepstakes Period. Entrant must remain a member of the Broadcast Channel through winner selection and verification. Responses will not be judged; any eligible response counts as one (1) entry. To be eligible, Entrant’s response may not contain any inappropriate or offensive content; entries that do not comply will be disqualified and may be deleted by Sponsor.
If a prospective Entrant is not already a member of Instagram, they may visit Instagram.com and follow the links and instructions to become a member of the platform. Once the eligible Entrant has become an active member, the Entrant may join the Broadcast Channel and enter the Sweepstakes.
Limit one (1) entry per person and per Instagram account during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “automated entries”). Automated entries, or multiple entries by the same person or Instagram account, will be disqualified. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram or Meta Platforms, Inc. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Instagram or Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering you agree to these Official Rules.
Alternate form of entry: If you do not wish to become a member of Instagram or join the Broadcast Channel to enter the Sweepstakes, send your name, mailing address, day and evening phone numbers and email address to socialmedia@alaskaair.com with the subject line “Atmos Rewards Broadcast Giveaway” during the Sweepstakes Period. Alternate entries receive equal consideration in the drawing and are not subject to Broadcast Channel membership verification.
The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.
SWEEPSTAKES PRIZES
PRIZES
Three (3) winners (each a “Winner”) will each receive one hundred thousand (100,000) Atmos™ Rewards points (each a “Prize”), for a total of three hundred thousand (300,000) Atmos Rewards points awarded. Points will be deposited into each Winner’s Atmos Rewards account within thirty (30) days after Winner verification is complete. Winner must have an active Atmos Rewards account, or open one at no cost at alaskaair.com, in order to receive the Prize. The name on the Atmos Rewards account must match the Winner’s verified identity.
The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize is $1,000, and the total ARV of all Prizes is $3,000. The actual value of each Prize may vary depending on how points are redeemed. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual value of each Prize will not be awarded.
Restrictions: Prizes are subject to the Atmos Rewards program terms and conditions, available at alaskaair.com. Points have no cash value and may not be sold, bartered, auctioned or transferred to another account. Award redemptions are subject to availability, and any taxes, fees and charges associated with award travel or other redemptions are the Winner’s responsibility. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a mailing address within the United States of America. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.
ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. Sponsor may require Winners to provide information necessary for tax reporting purposes. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”
DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION
Three (3) potential Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The drawing will be held on or before October 24, 2026 by the Sponsor or a party acting on its behalf, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Before any Prize is awarded, Sponsor will verify each potential Winner’s eligibility, including, for Instagram entries, that the potential Winner is a member of the Broadcast Channel. Potential Winners who are not members of the Broadcast Channel at the time of verification will be disqualified.
Potential Winners will be notified via Instagram direct message from the official Atmos Rewards Instagram account @atmosrewards within fourteen (14) days after the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Alternate form entrants will be notified by email. Each potential Winner must respond to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours or the Prize will be forfeited and an alternate Winner will be randomly selected from the remaining eligible entries. Potential Winners may be required to provide their full name, Atmos Rewards member number and other information needed to confirm eligibility and deliver the Prize. Sponsor will never ask for a password, payment or credit card information. No liability is assumed for any Winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential Winner for any reason.
Odds of winning the drawing will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.
No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability with a prize of equal or greater value.
In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.
Each Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Winner’s name, Instagram handle, voice and likeness may be published by Sponsor and its designees, licensees or affiliates, which will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval from Winner in connection with such use.
Certain restrictions may apply.
Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual deemed to be (a) tampering or attempting to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes; or (b) acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, Prize Provider, Instagram, Meta Platforms, Inc. and their respective parents, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, distributors, sales representatives, advertising and promotional agencies (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any causes of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize and/or participation in any prize-related activity, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an Entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail or messages; (e) errors, technical or otherwise, in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damages (including punitive, consequential, direct or indirect) to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt, use or misuse of any Prize. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.
Notification: Winners’ names will be available upon request. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Alaska Airlines, c/o Social Media Team, Atmos Rewards Broadcast Giveaway, P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168.
Notice to individuals; removal from mailing list: Any individual (or other duly authorized person) may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Sponsor related to the Sweepstakes. To elect to omit all such lists, submit a removal request in writing to: Alaska Airlines P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168. This notification system may be used to prohibit mailing of all Sweepstakes by Sponsor to such individual.
Dispute Resolution: Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any Prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Washington without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.
SPONSOR The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Alaska Airlines, 19300 International Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98188. Sponsor trademarks, service marks and copyrights are proprietary to the Sponsor. All rights reserved.