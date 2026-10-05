Official Sweepstakes Rules: Atmos™ Rewards Instagram Broadcast Channel Launch Giveaway

HOW TO ENTER

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes Period starts October 7, 2026 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) and ends October 10, 2026 at 11:59 a.m. PT (seventy-two (72) hours). Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will be announced on the Atmos Rewards Instagram account @atmosrewards and in the Atmos Rewards Instagram broadcast channel (the “Broadcast Channel”). Sponsor will post a question in the Broadcast Channel (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of the Sweepstakes Period.

To Enter:

Eligible participants (each an “Entrant”) must join the Broadcast Channel and respond to the question in the Sweepstakes Post during the Sweepstakes Period. Entrant must remain a member of the Broadcast Channel through winner selection and verification. Responses will not be judged; any eligible response counts as one (1) entry. To be eligible, Entrant’s response may not contain any inappropriate or offensive content; entries that do not comply will be disqualified and may be deleted by Sponsor.

If a prospective Entrant is not already a member of Instagram, they may visit Instagram.com and follow the links and instructions to become a member of the platform. Once the eligible Entrant has become an active member, the Entrant may join the Broadcast Channel and enter the Sweepstakes.

Limit one (1) entry per person and per Instagram account during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “automated entries”). Automated entries, or multiple entries by the same person or Instagram account, will be disqualified. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram or Meta Platforms, Inc. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Instagram or Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering you agree to these Official Rules.

Alternate form of entry: If you do not wish to become a member of Instagram or join the Broadcast Channel to enter the Sweepstakes, send your name, mailing address, day and evening phone numbers and email address to socialmedia@alaskaair.com with the subject line “Atmos Rewards Broadcast Giveaway” during the Sweepstakes Period. Alternate entries receive equal consideration in the drawing and are not subject to Broadcast Channel membership verification.

The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.