Official Sweepstakes Rules – Alaska Airlines Holiday Sweater Sweepstakes – 2024

SPONSOR

Sponsor is Alaska Airlines, Inc., P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (“Rules”) and the Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) set forth below, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret and apply these Rules and Terms in its sole discretion, and to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESARY; A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

WHO MAY ENTER

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States of America who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor Alaska Airlines (“Prize Provider”), their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective immediate family members (spouse, parent, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same households of such individuals, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win a prize. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

HOW TO ENTER

To Enter:

The Sweepstakes Period starts December 16, 2024, 10 am Pacific Time (PT) and ends December 19, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will be announced by Alaska Airlines’ social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X) (@AlaskaAir). Sponsor will post an announcement (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of the Entry Period. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, use the hashtag #AlaskaHolidaySweater and follow @alaskaair during the Entry Period. Entrant’s social media profile must be public in order to enter. To be eligible, entrant’s comment may not contain any inappropriate or offensive content; entries that do not comply will be disqualified and may be deleted by Sponsor.

If a prospective Entrant is not already a member of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X, he/she may visit Facebook.com, Instagram.com, TikTok.com, or X.com and follow the links and instructions to become a member of the platform. Once the eligible Entrant has become an active member, the Entrant may enter the Sweepstakes.

Limit one entry per person on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X account, during the entry period. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “automated entries”). Automated entries, or multiple entries by the same person on Facebook or Instagram or TikTok or X account, will be disqualified. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X. By entering you agree to these Official Rules.

Alternate form of entry: If you do not wish to become a member of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X to enter the Sweepstakes, send your name, address, day and evening phone numbers and email address to socialmedia@alaskaair.com.

The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

CONTEST PRIZES

Prizes:

One (1) Grand Prize winners of: Two roundtrip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies plus two (2) limited-edition Alaska Airlines Holiday sweaters.

Five (5) winners will receive 1 (1) limited-edition Alaska Airlines Holiday sweater.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize is $1,124, and $42 for the sweater prizes. The actual value of the Prize Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of each component will not be awarded.

TRAVEL TIMES ARE AT THE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR. Any winner unable to travel between the specific dates may be ruled ineligible to win. In such event, prize may be awarded to the next eligible Entrant. Winners and their guests bear sole responsibility for arriving 2-3 hours before scheduled flight times for their trips. Winners and guests must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g. a valid, government–issued, US passport, etc.). Restrictions: Mileage Plan™ Miles cannot be earned or credited. Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Guests must be 18 years of age or older or winner must be the parent/legal guardian of a guest under 18 years of age. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a mailing address within the United States of America. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.

Transportation between winner’s and guest’s home(s) and the airport, meals, gratuities, rental car, incidentals, optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees, and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the winners’ responsibility. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsor for canceled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights (including, but not limited to, flights affected by weather, nature, or acts of God) and no refund or compensation will be made in such instance. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen airline vouchers/tickets. Sponsor reserves the right to select airports and flights/routes at its sole discretion. Airline tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable and are not valid for upgrades or frequent flyer mileage accrual.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. SPONSOR WILL ISSUE ALL TAX FORMS INCLUDING A 1099 FORM TO THE WINNER. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”

DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION

Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all Entries received during the sweepstakes period. The drawings will be held on or around 12:00PM (PT) on December 20, 2024 by the Sponsor or a party acting on its behalf, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The Winner will be notified via direct message and will be required to respond to the email notification within twenty-four (24) hours of such notification or the prize will be forfeited. No liability is assumed for any Winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential Winner for any reason.

Odds of winning the drawing will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received during the sweepstakes period.

No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability, in which case an Alaska Airlines gift certificate of equivalent value will be awarded.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

OTHER TERMS AND CONDTIONS

Each Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Winner’s and guests’ names, voices, and likenesses, may be published by Sponsor and its designees, licensees or affiliates, which will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval from Winner or guest in connection with such use.

Certain restrictions may apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual deemed to be (a) tampering or attempting to Website; or (b) acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, Prize Provider, their parents, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, distributors, sales representatives, advertising and promotional agencies from any causes of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize and/or participation in any prize-related activity, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an Entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors, technical or otherwise, in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damages (including punitive, consequential, direct or indirect) to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.

Notification: Winners’ names will be available upon request. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Alaska Airlines, c/o Social Media Team – Alaska Airlines Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168.

Notice to individuals; removal from mailing list: Any individual (or other duly authorized person) may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Sponsor related to the Sweepstakes. To elect to omit all such lists, submit a removal request in writing to: Alaska Airlines P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168. This notification system may be used to prohibit mailing of all Sweepstakes by Sponsor to such individual.

Dispute Resolution: Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any airfare awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Washington without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

SPONSOR: The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Alaska Airlines, 19300 International Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98188. Sponsor trademarks, service marks and copyrights are proprietary to the Sponsors. All rights reserved.