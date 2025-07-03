Q

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines statement on the passage of the reconciliation bill

Jul 3, 2025
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines thank Congress for authorizing $12.5 billion to invest in crucial air traffic control infrastructure. This down payment recognizes the decades-long need for investment and is a first step in modernizing how we use U.S. air space for aviation safety, reliability, and efficiency. We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy, FAA leadership, and Congress on the next steps to fully transform to a system that keeps safety at the core while meeting the needs of travelers, cargo, and communities who rely on critical air service.

